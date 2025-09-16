Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Charlie Sheen

Something's Fishy About Netflix's Charlie Sheen Documentary! Streamer Overlooked the Wild Story of How the Boozed-up Tinseltown Trainwreck 'Nearly Drowned' in His Home Aquarium — After Jumping in to Sleep With the Animals

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Charlie Sheen once decided to climb into his home aquarium to sleep with the fish.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

There apparently was one fishy story missing from the big Netflix documentary on Charlie Sheen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The streaming service somehow skipped over the night the Two and a Half Men alum literally landed in a drunk tank and drowned.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
charlie sheen
Source: mega

Sheen is revealing all in a new memoir and Netflix special.

Sheen has been opening up about his past struggles with addictions to alcohol, drugs, and sex in the Netflix special, aka Charlie Sheen, and published memoir The Book of Sheen.

However, one story involves Sheen drunkenly jumping into his pricey home aquarium and nearly killing all of his exotic fish.

During the height of one of his drunk benders in 2017, Sheen, 60, decided to literally "swim with the fishes" in his 100-square-foot home aquarium – only to then get trapped inside.

A source confessed at the time: "Charlie stepped on and crushed thousands of dollars of coral inside the aquarium."

The Major League star had forked out $2,500 to $15,000 apiece for the fish, including a miniature shark and an eel, the source revealed, adding that after he was finally pulled out of the tank, "Charlie laid down on the couch and passed out."

Article continues below advertisement

No Regrets Over Incident

charlie sheen
Source: mega

The actor once caused thousands of dollars in damage to his fish.

Sheen has confirmed the wild night happened, simply telling Dutch interviewer Robert Jensen a year later: "I'd never been in there, so I climbed in one night.

"It was freezing-a-- cold, and it took me about a half hour to get out!"

However, the actor seemed to have little regret for his drunk stunt.

"At least I’ve done it," Sheen shrugged. "Now I have a lot more perspective and appreciation for what the fish go through."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheen's Sex Robot?

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: mega

His drunken escapades also included a sex robot.

Sheen's drunken fun on dry land moved beyond living creatures. The star, who previously boasted about bedding over 5,000 women and his sexual encounters with men while high on crack cocaine, is said to have splurged on a "sex robot" after revealing his HIV diagnosis on national television.

A source mocked: "It's ironic that 'Goodtime Charlie,' who once bragged that he was the real-life 'ma-Sheen' in the sack, is now forced to have intercourse with a machine."

The insider, who claimed they saw Sheen's "sex-bot" with their own eyes, described the machine as an "anatomically accurate duplication of the lower half of a woman's body – both front and back."

They added: "It's lifelike-looking and flesh colored. Charlie says that the latex exterior feels like skin. But I'll have to take him at his word because I wasn't about to touch it!"

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spark Huge Fears for Careers and Personal Lives By Getting Back Together — 'They're Their Own Worst Enemies'

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — 'Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck is Secretly Still Supporting Ex Jennifer Lopez's Kids

Ready for a Reboot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Charlie Sheen documentary.
Source: netflix

The new documentary steams on Netflix.

The source claimed the former Anger Management star said that the "sex-bot" works like a "controller" when it's hooked up to his computer and large-screen TV.

When not being used, the source claimed Sheen kept his "sex-bot" covered in the corner of his bedroom.

According to the insider: "Charlie says it's the future of sex and they're making better machines every year.

"His machine is already an older model. He wants to get a better one, but the machine costs thousands of dollars."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.