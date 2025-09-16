Something's Fishy About Netflix's Charlie Sheen Documentary! Streamer Overlooked the Wild Story of How the Boozed-up Tinseltown Trainwreck 'Nearly Drowned' in His Home Aquarium — After Jumping in to Sleep With the Animals
Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
There apparently was one fishy story missing from the big Netflix documentary on Charlie Sheen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The streaming service somehow skipped over the night the Two and a Half Men alum literally landed in a drunk tank and drowned.
Sheen has been opening up about his past struggles with addictions to alcohol, drugs, and sex in the Netflix special, aka Charlie Sheen, and published memoir The Book of Sheen.
However, one story involves Sheen drunkenly jumping into his pricey home aquarium and nearly killing all of his exotic fish.
During the height of one of his drunk benders in 2017, Sheen, 60, decided to literally "swim with the fishes" in his 100-square-foot home aquarium – only to then get trapped inside.
A source confessed at the time: "Charlie stepped on and crushed thousands of dollars of coral inside the aquarium."
The Major League star had forked out $2,500 to $15,000 apiece for the fish, including a miniature shark and an eel, the source revealed, adding that after he was finally pulled out of the tank, "Charlie laid down on the couch and passed out."
No Regrets Over Incident
Sheen has confirmed the wild night happened, simply telling Dutch interviewer Robert Jensen a year later: "I'd never been in there, so I climbed in one night.
"It was freezing-a-- cold, and it took me about a half hour to get out!"
However, the actor seemed to have little regret for his drunk stunt.
"At least I’ve done it," Sheen shrugged. "Now I have a lot more perspective and appreciation for what the fish go through."
Sheen's Sex Robot?
Sheen's drunken fun on dry land moved beyond living creatures. The star, who previously boasted about bedding over 5,000 women and his sexual encounters with men while high on crack cocaine, is said to have splurged on a "sex robot" after revealing his HIV diagnosis on national television.
A source mocked: "It's ironic that 'Goodtime Charlie,' who once bragged that he was the real-life 'ma-Sheen' in the sack, is now forced to have intercourse with a machine."
The insider, who claimed they saw Sheen's "sex-bot" with their own eyes, described the machine as an "anatomically accurate duplication of the lower half of a woman's body – both front and back."
They added: "It's lifelike-looking and flesh colored. Charlie says that the latex exterior feels like skin. But I'll have to take him at his word because I wasn't about to touch it!"
Ready for a Reboot
The source claimed the former Anger Management star said that the "sex-bot" works like a "controller" when it's hooked up to his computer and large-screen TV.
When not being used, the source claimed Sheen kept his "sex-bot" covered in the corner of his bedroom.
According to the insider: "Charlie says it's the future of sex and they're making better machines every year.
"His machine is already an older model. He wants to get a better one, but the machine costs thousands of dollars."