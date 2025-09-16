Something's Fishy About Netflix's Charlie Sheen Documentary! Streamer Overlooked the Wild Story of How the Boozed-up Tinseltown Trainwreck 'Nearly Drowned' in His Home Aquarium — After Jumping in to Sleep With the Animals

Sheen has been opening up about his past struggles with addictions to alcohol, drugs, and sex in the Netflix special, aka Charlie Sheen, and published memoir The Book of Sheen.

However, one story involves Sheen drunkenly jumping into his pricey home aquarium and nearly killing all of his exotic fish.

During the height of one of his drunk benders in 2017, Sheen, 60, decided to literally "swim with the fishes" in his 100-square-foot home aquarium – only to then get trapped inside.

A source confessed at the time: "Charlie stepped on and crushed thousands of dollars of coral inside the aquarium."

The Major League star had forked out $2,500 to $15,000 apiece for the fish, including a miniature shark and an eel, the source revealed, adding that after he was finally pulled out of the tank, "Charlie laid down on the couch and passed out."