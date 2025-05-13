Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Rumors Resurface — Thanks to Huge A-List Hollywood Rebel Declaring He'd Work With Scandal-Plagued Director Again 'In a Heartbeat'

The pair worked together on the 1999 musical comedy Sweet and Lowdown, and despite his reputation being heavily tainted due to sexual assault claims, Penn appears non-fussed by the allegations.

When he was asked if he thought Allen "had a bad rep," the actor responded: "With these things, I don't know anyone well enough to say, '100 percent, this didn't happen, that didn't happen.'"

He added: "The stories are mostly told by people that I wouldn't trust with a dime. It just seems so heavily weighted in that way."