EXCLUSIVE: Devious Dave Grohl 'Bought His Way Out' of the Dog House After Lovechild Scandal – By Giving Fuming Wife Jordyn Blum 'Carte Blanche With his Credit Cards'

Devious Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum are together again, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's offering him another chance as long as he keeps giving her carte blanche on the credit cards and anything else her heart desires to sweeten her up.

Sources tell us the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, is just happy to be back in Blum's good graces after he confessed in September he'd cheated on his wife of 21 years and fathered a love child.

"He made a mistake and he's sorry for it, and he's slowly getting out of dutch by spoiling her silly with jewelry, shopping sprees, the promise of a really expensive tropical vacation, even a new car if she wants it," our insider said.