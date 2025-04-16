Your tip
Dave Grohl
EXCLUSIVE: Devious Dave Grohl 'Bought His Way Out' of the Dog House After Lovechild Scandal – By Giving Fuming Wife Jordyn Blum 'Carte Blanche With his Credit Cards'

Dave Grohl gave wife Jordyn Blum carte blanche with his credit card after his lovechild scandal rocked their marriage.

April 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Devious Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum are together again, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's offering him another chance as long as he keeps giving her carte blanche on the credit cards and anything else her heart desires to sweeten her up.

Sources tell us the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, is just happy to be back in Blum's good graces after he confessed in September he'd cheated on his wife of 21 years and fathered a love child.

"He made a mistake and he's sorry for it, and he's slowly getting out of dutch by spoiling her silly with jewelry, shopping sprees, the promise of a really expensive tropical vacation, even a new car if she wants it," our insider said.

Blum is thawing toward Dave Grohl as he lavishes her with luxurires.

The source added: "Owning up to what he did and showing remorse for his actions and understanding her feelings were good but not quite enough, but doling out cold, hard cash is melting the ice."

On-again, off-again Blum and Grohl – who share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10 – were spotted all smiles on a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Young's baby with Grohl nearly ruined the rocker's marriage to Blum.

Meanwhile, Dave's second baby mama and former mistress has been identified as Jennifer Young, 38, a rock 'n' roll fan living in L.A. but originally from Florida.

Her baby girl was born last August 1, and records show the tyke carries Grohl's last name.

Sources said it's a lot for Blum, 48, to process and she's still "healing."

Our insider added: "The consequences of his actions are still staring them both in the eye.

"But his grand gestures are helping to lessen the pain!"

