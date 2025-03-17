Lindsay Lohan's Father Busted in Florida After 'Domestic Violence' Assault Arrest Against Estranged Wife Kate Major

Michael was arrested Sunday night in south Florida after his probation officer issued a warrant.

The 64-year-old's initial arrest in Texas on Feb. 22 triggered the Florida violation, where he is already on probation for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility.

That case involves a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center called Pride Recovery that allegedly paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to Michael or a business he was associated with.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Michael was accused of assaulting Major by flipping her out of her chair in Texas.

Lindsay's dad was busted on a felony assault charge for "continuous violence against the family."