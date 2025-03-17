Your tip
Lindsay Lohan's Father Busted in Florida After 'Domestic Violence' Assault Arrest Against Estranged Wife Kate Major

Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: Mega

Michael Lohan was arrested in Florida.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 17 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Lindsay Lohan's father has been arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for a probation violation involving his estranged wife Kate Major, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The arrest comes just weeks after Michael Lohan was busted for allegedly assaulting Major in Texas.

michael lohan arrested on felony assault charge for allegedly flipping wife kate major out of chair
Source: MEGA

Michael is facing charges in Texas as well for allegedly attacking his estranged wife, Kate Major

Michael was arrested Sunday night in south Florida after his probation officer issued a warrant.

The 64-year-old's initial arrest in Texas on Feb. 22 triggered the Florida violation, where he is already on probation for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility.

That case involves a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center called Pride Recovery that allegedly paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to Michael or a business he was associated with.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Michael was accused of assaulting Major by flipping her out of her chair in Texas.

Lindsay's dad was busted on a felony assault charge for "continuous violence against the family."

michael lohan kate major
Source: MEGA

The Texas arrest led to a parole violation in Florida.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Major had undergone a medical examination, during which she disclosed the incident to deputies.

She reported that Michael had flipped her out of a chair at their home several days before the arrest. The representative for the Sheriff's Office mentioned that Major expressed experiencing pain and discomfort due to the alleged assault.

After observing bruises on Major a female deputy spoke with Michael, and he was ultimately arrested at his residence without any resistance.

michael lohan arrested felony assault charge allegedly flipping wife kate major
Source: MEGA

He has denied the allegations.

Michael has previously lashed out at his multiple assault arrests, and told OK! he has videos that back up his claims of innocence: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos… You can't deny what you see in the videos.

"I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."

Michael continued: "The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate. No men staying there and no drugs. One day, Kate ended up having some guy stay over, and my friend whose apartment it was found out. He went over to the apartment and got into an argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.

"In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate's phone and smashed it.

"Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."

