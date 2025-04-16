EXCLUSIVE: Frail 'Love Boat' Doc Bernie Kopell's Sad Final Days — With Actor 'Shuffling Along and Barely Able to Walk' After Hitting 91
Shocking new photos of actor Bernie Kopell show the beloved Love Boat "Doc" looking ready to sail off on that great cruise ship in the sky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV veteran made house calls to millions of Love Boat fans as Dr. Adam Bricker during the show's 10-year voyage from 1977 through 1986.
Bernie was one of the most familiar faces in America, but now, at age 91, he's almost unrecognizable as he shuffles through his L.A. neighborhood.
"He's frailer than ever," a source told us. "These days, just leaving the house can be a burden."
The hardworking actor, with more than 100 credits to his name, seemed to be on EVERY show from the '60s to the '90s, including That Girl, Get Smart, Bewitched and My Favorite Martian.
"Bernie is like a family member for baby boomers," our source added. "Everyone is hoping the best for him."
Bernie lived for his work and was still at it in 2022 with small-screen roles in The Lincoln Lawyer and Grey's Anatomy.
Insiders said his current isolation is totally out of character.
"Despite his advancing age, Bernie was still working here and there until a few years ago, but he seems to have given that up," our insider also confided.
The star is said to be a dedicated family man to third wife, Catrina Honadle, 59, and their two sons, Adam, 26, and Josh, 22.
Insiders revealed Bernie hit rough seas when his Love Boat costar and close friend Gavin MacLeod – who played the ship's Captain Merrill Stubing – died in 2021.
Not only did he miss his pal, an insider said, Gavin's death also made Bernie realize that his own last voyage is drawing near.
"He still has his memories," our source said – adding: "And he still enjoys entertaining people with stories about the old days!"