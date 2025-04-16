EXCLUSIVE: Frail 'Love Boat' Doc Bernie Kopell's Sad Final Days — With Actor 'Shuffling Along and Barely Able to Walk' After Hitting 91

Shocking new photos of actor Bernie Kopell show the beloved Love Boat "Doc" looking ready to sail off on that great cruise ship in the sky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The TV veteran made house calls to millions of Love Boat fans as Dr. Adam Bricker during the show's 10-year voyage from 1977 through 1986.

Bernie was one of the most familiar faces in America, but now, at age 91, he's almost unrecognizable as he shuffles through his L.A. neighborhood.