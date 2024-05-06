Kerasal Celebrates Hardworking Feet with The Kerasal Cares Footcare Campaign

One influencer, a dedicated hospice nurse who shared the physical challenges of her role, detailed how her commitment to caring for her uncle leaves her with swollen, aching feet. Her story sheds light on the physical demands of caregiving, explaining how her feet swell and hurt after long hours of service. She emphasized the importance of self-care, noting how easy it is to neglect oneself when caring for others.

Another, a veteran athlete discussed her 30 years of pushing her limits and how Kerasal's Intensive Foot Repair and Daily Defense Foot Wash have become integral to her foot care routine, helping to manage callouses and soothe cracked heels, ensuring her feet are ready to tackle the next challenge.