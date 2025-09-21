Kimmel's Comeback? Disney in Secret Talks to Revive Late-Night Star's Show Following His Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments

The move came after the host delivered a fiery monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Monday, September 15, sparking backlash from major broadcasting corporations and regulators.

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night future remains uncertain as Disney , ABC’s parent company, allegedly works behind the scenes to negotiate the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the show’s indefinite suspension, RadarOnline.com can report.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said during a podcast interview in the wake of Kimmel’s remarks. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Nexstar, another powerful station owner, also joined the pressure campaign, announcing it would drop the program following comments from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr .

Three insiders revealed that discussions are underway to find compromises that would bring Kimmel back to air. However, Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns numerous ABC affiliates , previously demanded that the comedian apologize and make a donation to Turning Point USA , Kirk’s organization.

Disney responded by announcing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be suspended “indefinitely,” a decision that ignited widespread debate over free speech. While Kimmel has not yet spoken publicly about the controversy, insiders told outlets it remains unclear whether he will meet Sinclair’s demands or stand firm.

The situation has put the livelihoods of Kimmel’s staff — about 200 people — in jeopardy.

Sources told CNN that employees would continue to be paid through next week, but their long-term status remains uncertain. A Disney source expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached soon: “Everyone deeply values him and wants him to come back. But he has to take down the temperature.”

Complicating the issue are fears that Disney could face a “real, serious threat” of losing broadcast licenses if the standoff continues, according to one insider.

Adding to the tension, reports indicate Kimmel had prepared another pointed monologue for Wednesday’s show, this time aimed at Fox News and MAGA supporters. Executives at ABC and Disney reportedly asked him to soften the remarks, but he refused, leading directly to the suspension.