Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel's Comeback? Disney in Secret Talks to Revive Late-Night Star's Show Following His Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was suspended “indefinitely” by Disney, ABC’s parent company.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night future remains uncertain as Disney, ABC’s parent company, allegedly works behind the scenes to negotiate the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the show’s indefinite suspension, RadarOnline.com can report.

The move came after the host delivered a fiery monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Monday, September 15, sparking backlash from major broadcasting corporations and regulators.

Article continues below advertisement

Compromise

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
jimmy kimmel comeback disney secret talks revive late night show
Source: MEGA

Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel's show, sparking backlash over free speech and fueling debate across media and political circles.

Three insiders revealed that discussions are underway to find compromises that would bring Kimmel back to air. However, Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns numerous ABC affiliates, previously demanded that the comedian apologize and make a donation to Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization.

Nexstar, another powerful station owner, also joined the pressure campaign, announcing it would drop the program following comments from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said during a podcast interview in the wake of Kimmel’s remarks. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

jimmy kimmel comeback disney secret talks revive late night show
Source: MEGA

Sinclair Broadcast Group demanded Kimmel apologize and donate to Turning Point USA.

Disney responded by announcing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be suspended “indefinitely,” a decision that ignited widespread debate over free speech. While Kimmel has not yet spoken publicly about the controversy, insiders told outlets it remains unclear whether he will meet Sinclair’s demands or stand firm.

The situation has put the livelihoods of Kimmel’s staff — about 200 people — in jeopardy.

Sources told CNN that employees would continue to be paid through next week, but their long-term status remains uncertain. A Disney source expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached soon: “Everyone deeply values him and wants him to come back. But he has to take down the temperature.”

Complicating the issue are fears that Disney could face a “real, serious threat” of losing broadcast licenses if the standoff continues, according to one insider.

Adding to the tension, reports indicate Kimmel had prepared another pointed monologue for Wednesday’s show, this time aimed at Fox News and MAGA supporters. Executives at ABC and Disney reportedly asked him to soften the remarks, but he refused, leading directly to the suspension.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel's Remarks

jimmy kimmel comeback disney secret talks revive late night show
Source: ABC

Kimmel criticized MAGA supporters and mocked Donald Trump’s response to Kirk’s assassination.

The controversy began when Kimmel opened his Monday show with remarks on Kirk's assassination and took aim at the political fallout.

"The MAGA gang are desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

Kimmel also mocked Donald Trump's reaction when asked about Kirk's death. After Trump said, "I think very good", before pointing to construction at the White House ballroom, Kimmel quipped: "He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Vanishes: Court Papers Reveal Troubling Threats as Singer's Security Tightens Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Fears of 'Retaliation' Attack Against Her

photo of britney spears

EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Britney Spears After Troubled Pop Singer Posts Dancing Videos in Filthy Home Covered 'with Dog Feces' – 'She Desperately Needs Help'

Trump Takes Aim

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

jimmy kimmel comeback disney secret talks revive late night show
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Disney is in talks to find a compromise that could bring Kimmel back.

Two days after Kimmel's comments, Carr issued his warning and Disney suspended the show.

Hollywood stars and Kimmel's late-night colleagues — including Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers — rallied in his defense.

However, conservatives cheered the move. On Truth Social, the president wrote: "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.