Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Vanishes: Court Papers Reveal Troubling Threats as Singer's Security Tightens Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Fears of 'Retaliation' Attack Against Her

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift, 35, is facing ongoing struggles with an alleged stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, 45, of Colorado.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is facing mounting concerns over an alleged stalker who has vanished despite extensive efforts from her security team and a private investigator, RadarOnline.com can report.

The situation, revealed in newly filed court documents, comes as the singer remains under heightened security following recent threats to public figures, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which reportedly prompted a covert operation to keep Swift undetected at a recent NFL game.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's Stalker

taylor swift alleged stalker vanishes troubling threats security
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was granted a temporary restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner.

According to court filings, Swift, 35, has a temporary restraining order (TRO) against 45-year-old Colorado native Brian Jason Wagner. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Wagner has disappeared.

Private investigator Brooke Berg, hired to track Wagner down, stated in her declaration that she called him on September 15 on a number she had "previously spoken with him". She also sent three text messages to alert him of an upcoming September 22 hearing, but he has not replied.

"As of the date of this declaration, Respondent has not responded to the September 15, 2025 phone call or text messages," Berg's filing reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Temporary Restraining Order

taylor swift alleged stalker vanishes troubling threats security
Source: MEGA

The TRO has been extended until September 22 after Wagner repeatedly failed to appear or respond to court notifications.

A hearing earlier this month on September 12 led to a rescheduled date of September 22 to give Swift's legal team more time to locate Wagner. The TRO, first granted on June 9, "based on unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking," has been extended until that date.

One insider told an outlet that Swift is "concerned" about her stalker, particularly given the "depraved lengths he has gone to to invade her privacy."

"Her team has to be hyper vigilant because she has been stalked so many times and recently discovered she has been targeted by Groyper [alt-right] groups on social media," the source added. "She will change promotional plans or scale back if any threats she has received online are deemed to be serious by her security team. It's horrible."

Another source emphasized the toll on Swift, saying: "As this saga continues with her stalker, it will take precedent over everything she does in her life and career until it is completely taken care of in the courts and through any authoritative measures."

Article continues below advertisement

Court Records

taylor swift alleged stalker vanishes troubling threats security
Source: MEGA

Private investigator Brooke Berg was hired to track Wagner down.

Court records reveal that Berg has pursued multiple avenues to reach Wagner, including text messages, personal service attempts, and stakeouts at several Colorado residences in June and July. Neighbors and associates confirmed he had not been seen at those addresses.

Searches across public databases, social media, DMV records, and proprietary investigator tools also yielded no results, leading Berg to conclude Wagner is "either transient or actively concealing his whereabouts."

The Continued Search

taylor swift alleged stalker vanishes troubling threats security
Source: MEGA

Taylor's people have been unable to locate him despite extensive efforts.

In August, Berg managed to reach Wagner through a new number. He denied involvement in any legal matter and refused to provide an address, claiming he was homeless.

During the exchange, Wagner reportedly said he was "going to have to do something about her," referring to Swift. He also insisted he was "supposed to live at (Swift's) house and work for (Swift), but that (Swift) had gotten angry with him and now his life is ruined."

Wagner never followed through on providing a location for service of legal documents, and Berg's August contact remains the last known interaction.

As the September 22 hearing approaches, Swift's legal team continues efforts to locate him, while security remains on high alert amid the escalating situation.

