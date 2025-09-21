Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Quaking in Her Boots' Over Prospect of Dumped Best Pal Jessica Mulroney Planning Tell-All Book on Getting Ditched by the Diva Duchess

Split photo of Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle feared ex-pal Jessica Mulroney would write a tell-all on their bitter split.

Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is said to be "quaking in her boots" at the prospect that her former best friend Jessica Mulroney could publish a tell-all memoir detailing the collapse of their once-close relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and Canadian stylist, 45, were inseparable during Meghan's years in Toronto filming Suits.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Fears Memoir Revelations Could Drag Her Name

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle fears Jessica Mulroney’s memoir may reveal private details.

Mulroney introduced her to high society circles and later played a central role at Markle's 2018 royal wedding, with her children serving as page boys and bridesmaid.

But the friendship crumbled in 2020 after Mulroney became embroiled in a row over white privilege with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, leading to her firing from television roles and, insiders say, Markle totally cutting ties.

"Meghan is very aware that Jessica has stayed silent all this time, but the idea of her speaking out now is frightening," a publishing source said.

"She's worried about what Jessica could disclose about their friendship and its collapse. Privately, Meghan has admitted she dreads seeing her name dragged through someone else's memoir."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Stays Silent Amid Scandal But Eyes Memoir Payday

Photo of Jessica Mulroney
Source: MEGA

Mulroney once served as Meghan’s closest friend and wedding confidante.

Industry insiders claim publishers are vying for the rights to Mulroney's memoir.

"Jessica's story is the one readers are clamoring for," another source said.

"She stood beside Meghan as she went from actress to duchess, and she knows first-hand what happened behind palace doors. Publishers believe such a book could fetch a seven-figure sum."

Mulroney has remained publicly silent since the fallout from her scandal and the collapse of her and Markle's friendship – archiving her Instagram account at the time and removing photos of the duchess when she later returned to the platform. Friends say she has felt silenced and unfairly branded.

Article continues below advertisement

Book Could Reveal Palace Drama & Meghan Friendship Details

photo of Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney
Source: MEGA

Their friendship collapsed after Mulroney faced a 2020 public scandal.

"Jessica has carried the weight of that fallout for years," a close confidante said.

"She feels her reputation and her friendship were ruined by false stories. A book would finally give her the chance to set things straight."

One insider suggested Mulroney has material to back up her claims. "She's kept the evidence," they said.

"Back in 2020 no one defended her, and she was left silent while rumors ran wild. A book would give her the chance to reclaim her story and address everything – from the bridesmaid dress drama with Princess Charlotte to her friendship with Meghan after the wedding."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photos of Donald Trump, King Charles and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: How Ghost of Princess Diana Haunted Donald Trump's Visit to King Charles

Photo of Princess Diana, Prince Philip

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princess Diana's Secret Connection With Prince Philip Revealed — 'She Saw Him as a Father Figure'

Mulroney's Potential Reveal Threatens Duchess's Reputation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney
Source: MEGA

Meghan feels horrified and visibly anxious over the potential book.

Markle is said to be "horrified" by the idea. "She's called it her worst nightmare," a California-based friend said.

"The prospect of Jessica speaking out makes her visibly anxious. Meghan has worked hard to shape her own narrative and the idea of a former confidante challenging that terrifies her."

Another insider said about Mulroney being wounded by Markle blanking her: "She felt let down and badly wounded," a publishing insider said.

"While Meghan went from strength to strength, Jessica was sidelined and canceled. If she finally decides to break her silence now, it could be explosive and hugely damaging for Meghan."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.