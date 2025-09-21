EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Quaking in Her Boots' Over Prospect of Dumped Best Pal Jessica Mulroney Planning Tell-All Book on Getting Ditched by the Diva Duchess

Mulroney introduced her to high society circles and later played a central role at Markle's 2018 royal wedding, with her children serving as page boys and bridesmaid.

But the friendship crumbled in 2020 after Mulroney became embroiled in a row over white privilege with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, leading to her firing from television roles and, insiders say, Markle totally cutting ties.

"Meghan is very aware that Jessica has stayed silent all this time, but the idea of her speaking out now is frightening," a publishing source said.

"She's worried about what Jessica could disclose about their friendship and its collapse. Privately, Meghan has admitted she dreads seeing her name dragged through someone else's memoir."