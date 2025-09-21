EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Quaking in Her Boots' Over Prospect of Dumped Best Pal Jessica Mulroney Planning Tell-All Book on Getting Ditched by the Diva Duchess
Meghan Markle is said to be "quaking in her boots" at the prospect that her former best friend Jessica Mulroney could publish a tell-all memoir detailing the collapse of their once-close relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and Canadian stylist, 45, were inseparable during Meghan's years in Toronto filming Suits.
Meghan Fears Memoir Revelations Could Drag Her Name
Mulroney introduced her to high society circles and later played a central role at Markle's 2018 royal wedding, with her children serving as page boys and bridesmaid.
But the friendship crumbled in 2020 after Mulroney became embroiled in a row over white privilege with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, leading to her firing from television roles and, insiders say, Markle totally cutting ties.
"Meghan is very aware that Jessica has stayed silent all this time, but the idea of her speaking out now is frightening," a publishing source said.
"She's worried about what Jessica could disclose about their friendship and its collapse. Privately, Meghan has admitted she dreads seeing her name dragged through someone else's memoir."
Jessica Stays Silent Amid Scandal But Eyes Memoir Payday
Industry insiders claim publishers are vying for the rights to Mulroney's memoir.
"Jessica's story is the one readers are clamoring for," another source said.
"She stood beside Meghan as she went from actress to duchess, and she knows first-hand what happened behind palace doors. Publishers believe such a book could fetch a seven-figure sum."
Mulroney has remained publicly silent since the fallout from her scandal and the collapse of her and Markle's friendship – archiving her Instagram account at the time and removing photos of the duchess when she later returned to the platform. Friends say she has felt silenced and unfairly branded.
Book Could Reveal Palace Drama & Meghan Friendship Details
"Jessica has carried the weight of that fallout for years," a close confidante said.
"She feels her reputation and her friendship were ruined by false stories. A book would finally give her the chance to set things straight."
One insider suggested Mulroney has material to back up her claims. "She's kept the evidence," they said.
"Back in 2020 no one defended her, and she was left silent while rumors ran wild. A book would give her the chance to reclaim her story and address everything – from the bridesmaid dress drama with Princess Charlotte to her friendship with Meghan after the wedding."
Mulroney's Potential Reveal Threatens Duchess's Reputation
Markle is said to be "horrified" by the idea. "She's called it her worst nightmare," a California-based friend said.
"The prospect of Jessica speaking out makes her visibly anxious. Meghan has worked hard to shape her own narrative and the idea of a former confidante challenging that terrifies her."
Another insider said about Mulroney being wounded by Markle blanking her: "She felt let down and badly wounded," a publishing insider said.
"While Meghan went from strength to strength, Jessica was sidelined and canceled. If she finally decides to break her silence now, it could be explosive and hugely damaging for Meghan."