'Justice Must Be Served, Now': Donald Trump Publicly Pressures AG Pam Bondi to Prosecute His Political Foes
Sept. 21 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has publicly demanded that his attorney general prosecute his political opponents, warning that inaction is "killing our reputation and credibility", RadarOnline.com can report.
In an outburst directed at current Attorney General Pam Bondi, the president took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, September 20, to press for charges against several of his long-standing adversaries.
Trump wrote: "We can't delay any longer... They impeached me twice, and indicted me (five times!), over nothing. Justice must be served, now!!!"
Trump's Demand
The public order was the latest in a string of actions critics say undermine the traditional independence of the Justice Department. It also reinforced Trump's central political theme of retribution against those who targeted him after his first presidential term.
Among those singled out were James Comey, the former FBI director; Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat; and New York Attorney General Letitia James. All three have been frequent Trump targets, accused repeatedly of misconduct, though he has provided no evidence.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "If they're not guilty, that's fine. If they are guilty or if they should be judged, they should be judged. And we have to do it now."
The President's Nominee
The president also revealed he would nominate Lindsey Halligan, a former personal attorney, as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. That role would give her significant influence over investigations involving Trump's political foes.
Halligan's nomination follows Trump's abrupt firing of Erik Siebert, who had been leading a probe into James. Siebert reportedly concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge her with mortgage fraud. "I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers and legal pundits say so," Trump declared.
Lawyers for James have rejected the allegations, calling them a political attack.
Trump's Former Lawyer
Halligan, an insurance lawyer by training, has never worked as a prosecutor. She previously represented Trump during the FBI's investigation into his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and was recently tasked with reviewing Smithsonian museum materials for alignment with Trump's policies.
Her potential appointment would put a close Trump ally at the helm of an office already under strain from political pressure. On social media, Trump defended the choice, saying: "She will be fair, smart and will provide desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL."
It is unclear if Halligan will serve on an interim basis or require Senate confirmation.
Trump’s long-running grievances
Trump's long-running grievances with James, Schiff, and Comey stem from high-profile clashes: James brought a civil fraud case against his business empire, Schiff led the prosecution during Trump's first impeachment trial, and Comey oversaw the FBI's Russia investigation before Trump dismissed him in 2017.
In 2023, Trump himself faced multiple criminal charges, including efforts to overturn the 2020 election, hush money payments tied to alleged affairs, and improper storage of classified documents. He was convicted of 34 felonies in the hush money case, though probes into election interference and classified materials were dropped after his re-election last year.