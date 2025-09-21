'Justice Must Be Served, Now': Donald Trump Publicly Pressures AG Pam Bondi to Prosecute His Political Foes

Donald Trump has publicly demanded that his attorney general prosecute his political opponents, warning that inaction is "killing our reputation and credibility", RadarOnline.com can report.

In an outburst directed at current Attorney General Pam Bondi, the president took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, September 20, to press for charges against several of his long-standing adversaries.

Trump wrote: "We can't delay any longer... They impeached me twice, and indicted me (five times!), over nothing. Justice must be served, now!!!"