EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Britney Spears After Troubled Pop Singer Posts Dancing Videos in Filthy Home Covered 'with Dog Feces' – 'She Desperately Needs Help'
Sept. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Trainwreck Britney Spears appears to be going off the rails again after posting two bizarre videos of her singing off-key amid a shambolic household piled with clutter – and what looks like dog poop on the floor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," she captioned an Instagram post, followed by half a dozen emojis of shocked and laughing expressions.
Britney's Concerning Social Media Posts
In the clips, the 43-year-old Toxic talent dons barely there PJs, black knee-high boots and a British accent while twirling and attempting to get a riff right.
"I don't know who I am, oh, oh," she semi-sings on repeat – while behind her, to the horror of fans, a dog ambles past a brown clump of what appears to be animal feces.
"Britney is insisting she can take care of the housework as well as her pets right now," said a source. "The problem is that she isn't following through, and the house is a total mess. Dishes are piled and dogs are doing their business all over – which leaves a rancid smell."
Worried fans vented on X after seeing Brit's off-kilter rendition of Rihanna's Unfaithful and Prince's Kiss.
'This Is Sad To Watch'
"God, what's happened to poor Britney, is this the price of fame," tweeted one.
"She really isn't doing well!" wrote another.
And a third claimed she "needs intervention, this is so sad to watch."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spears finally fought free in November 2021 of a 13-year conservatorship that monitored her every move, both personal and financial, but since then, troubling signs have emerged – including spending money like water and posting videos of her dancing with knives.
Fans Fear For Britney's Dogs
EXCLUSIVE: Tennis Icon Monica Seles Battling Rare and Incurable Nerve Disease That Could Impact Movement In Her Arms and Legs – 'She's a Fighter and Will Meet This Challenge Head on'
"She's being more cautious with money, as she's been burning through cash for years now and urgently needs to cut back," said an insider, adding that the plan just isn't working.
But there's also concern now for the singer's pack of pooches.
"Someone should take her dogs," posted a user.
"It's alarming to a lot of people," shared an insider. "They think she should just hand the dogs over to a charity. She desperately needs help around the house. She simply cannot help herself."