Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Britney Spears After Troubled Pop Singer Posts Dancing Videos in Filthy Home Covered 'with Dog Feces' – 'She Desperately Needs Help'

photo of britney spears
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Fears erupt over Britney Spears' dancing videos in filthy home covered with dog feces.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Trainwreck Britney Spears appears to be going off the rails again after posting two bizarre videos of her singing off-key amid a shambolic household piled with clutter – and what looks like dog poop on the floor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," she captioned an Instagram post, followed by half a dozen emojis of shocked and laughing expressions.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Concerning Social Media Posts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Fans on X reacted to Britney Spears' off-kilter renditions of Rihanna's 'Unfaithful' and Prince's 'Kiss.'
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Fans on X reacted to Britney Spears' off-kilter renditions of Rihanna's 'Unfaithful' and Prince's 'Kiss.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the clips, the 43-year-old Toxic talent dons barely there PJs, black knee-high boots and a British accent while twirling and attempting to get a riff right.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know who I am, oh, oh," she semi-sings on repeat – while behind her, to the horror of fans, a dog ambles past a brown clump of what appears to be animal feces.

"Britney is insisting she can take care of the housework as well as her pets right now," said a source. "The problem is that she isn't following through, and the house is a total mess. Dishes are piled and dogs are doing their business all over – which leaves a rancid smell."

Worried fans vented on X after seeing Brit's off-kilter rendition of Rihanna's Unfaithful and Prince's Kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Sad To Watch'

Article continues below advertisement
Spears ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, but troubling signs have since emerged.
Source: MEGA

Spears ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, but troubling signs have since emerged.

Article continues below advertisement

"God, what's happened to poor Britney, is this the price of fame," tweeted one.

"She really isn't doing well!" wrote another.

And a third claimed she "needs intervention, this is so sad to watch."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spears finally fought free in November 2021 of a 13-year conservatorship that monitored her every move, both personal and financial, but since then, troubling signs have emerged – including spending money like water and posting videos of her dancing with knives.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Fear For Britney's Dogs

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
monica seles battling rare incurable nerve disease affecting movement

EXCLUSIVE: Tennis Icon Monica Seles Battling Rare and Incurable Nerve Disease That Could Impact Movement In Her Arms and Legs – 'She's a Fighter and Will Meet This Challenge Head on'

photo of ben affleck and jen garner

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Worst Nightmare! 'Batman' Hunk Devastated Over Ex Jennifer Garner's Wedding Plans With Boyfriend John Miller... Because He Thought They Would Get Back Together

Article continues below advertisement
Concerns are growing over Spears' dogs, as insiders cited chaotic conditions in her home.
Source: MEGA

Concerns are growing over Spears' dogs, as insiders cited chaotic conditions in her home.

"She's being more cautious with money, as she's been burning through cash for years now and urgently needs to cut back," said an insider, adding that the plan just isn't working.

But there's also concern now for the singer's pack of pooches.

"Someone should take her dogs," posted a user.

"It's alarming to a lot of people," shared an insider. "They think she should just hand the dogs over to a charity. She desperately needs help around the house. She simply cannot help herself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.