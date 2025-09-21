EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Britney Spears After Troubled Pop Singer Posts Dancing Videos in Filthy Home Covered 'with Dog Feces' – 'She Desperately Needs Help'

"I don't know who I am, oh, oh," she semi-sings on repeat – while behind her, to the horror of fans, a dog ambles past a brown clump of what appears to be animal feces.

"Britney is insisting she can take care of the housework as well as her pets right now," said a source. "The problem is that she isn't following through, and the house is a total mess. Dishes are piled and dogs are doing their business all over – which leaves a rancid smell."

Worried fans vented on X after seeing Brit's off-kilter rendition of Rihanna's Unfaithful and Prince's Kiss.