EXCLUSIVE: Tennis Icon Monica Seles Battling Rare and Incurable Nerve Disease That Could Impact Movement In Her Arms and Legs – 'She's a Fighter and Will Meet This Challenge Head on'

Notably, Hollywood legend Laurence Olivier was diagnosed with the illness 22 years before his 1989 death at 82 from renal failure – and sources said it affected the great thespian's speech and acting.

Seles said she began getting double vision and weakness in her arms and legs roughly three years ago.

She said: "I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, 'Yeah, I see two balls.' These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore.

"It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot. Just blowing my hair out... became very difficult."