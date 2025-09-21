Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tennis Icon Monica Seles Battling Rare and Incurable Nerve Disease That Could Impact Movement In Her Arms and Legs – 'She's a Fighter and Will Meet This Challenge Head on'

monica seles battling rare incurable nerve disease affecting movement
Source: MEGA

Monica Seles is battling a rare and incurable nerve disease that could impact movement in her arms and legs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tennis great Monica Seles is banking on a miracle after revealing that she's been diagnosed with a rare and incurable nerve disease that makes it difficult for her to move her arms and legs and could even block her breathing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a tragic development, the nine-time Grand Slam singles champ, now 51, revealed she is suffering from myasthenia gravis – in which the body's immune system interferes with communication between muscles and nerves, making it difficult to swallow, speak, use the upper arms and legs, and, chillingly, freeze the respiratory system, sources said.

Monica's Battle

Researchers continue working on treatments as Monica Seles raises awareness of myasthenia gravis.
Source: MEGA

Notably, Hollywood legend Laurence Olivier was diagnosed with the illness 22 years before his 1989 death at 82 from renal failure – and sources said it affected the great thespian's speech and acting.

Seles said she began getting double vision and weakness in her arms and legs roughly three years ago.

She said: "I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, 'Yeah, I see two balls.' These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore.

"It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot. Just blowing my hair out... became very difficult."

Steffi Graf's fan Günter Parche stabbed Seles during a 1993 tennis match in Germany.
Source: MEGA

As the world well knows, Seles rocketed to superstardom as a 16-year-old prodigy, winning the French Open in 1990.

Three years later, when she shared the number one ranking in the world with archrival Steffi Graf, a crazed fan of Steffi's, Günter Parche, shockingly stabbed Seles in the back during a match in Germany.

Seles narrowly cheated death but suffered lingering effects, including depression and an eating disorder, before triumphantly returning in 1995 to rout the competition at the Canadian Open.

Sources said while myasthenia gravis is incurable, researchers are hard at work to find a cure.

Monica Is 'A Fighter'

Laurence Olivier also battled myasthenia gravis, which affected his speech and acting.
Source: MEGA

"Monica has been through so much, but she's a fighter and will meet this challenge head-on," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She's hoping against hope that a cure will be found before long.

"But until then, I'm sure she'll continue to speak out and raise awareness about this illness where there was none before."

