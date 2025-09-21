EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Worst Nightmare! 'Batman' Hunk Devastated Over Ex Jennifer Garner's Wedding Plans With Boyfriend John Miller... Because He Thought They Would Get Back Together

An insider said: "Jen has been back and forth on whether to marry John for a while. Now she's telling friends it's happening and how happy they both are and John's her soulmate.

"She's looking into the perfect venue and the invitations she wants to send out, the music, the guest list. It's open knowledge among her friends she's knee-deep in wedding planning."

Garner and businessman Miller, 47, a Stanford grad and head of the CaliBurger eateries and Cali Group investments, were recently seen strolling in the Brentwood area.

"She had no makeup on, her hair down. He wore a coat and jeans. There was a lot of affection between them," said a source.

"They held hands and kissed – just a very normal couple with no Hollywood weirdness."