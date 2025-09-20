Convicted Killer Oscar Pistorius 'Besotted' With New Lover Who's a Double of Tragic Reeva Steenkamp He Shot Dead

Pistorius, who was released on parole in January 2024 after serving nine years in prison for Steenkamp’s murder, was photographed at a fashionable pink-themed café in one of South Africa’s most affluent suburbs.

Convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been spotted publicly with his new girlfriend, raising eyebrows over her uncanny resemblance to Reeva Steenkamp , the woman he shot dead on Valentine’s Day in 2013, RadarOnline.com can report.

Greyling, a management consultant who previously worked as a model, shares striking physical similarities with Steenkamp, including her blonde hair and facial features. Their relationship became public months after Pistorius left prison and reportedly moved into his wealthy uncle’s $2.6 million home in Pretoria.

The 37-year-old was seen holding hands and sharing lunch with his new partner, 33-year-old Rita Greyling .

Witnesses at the trendy Goddess Café near Johannesburg described the pair as affectionate and visibly close.

One source said: "You can't imagine a less likely place to see Oscar Pistorius, but he and Rita hold hands and look lovingly across the table at each other. He is besotted with her. You can see they are deeply in love."

Pistorius is said to have told a friend that he wants to leave his criminal past behind him, start a family, and focus on living quietly after his release. Greyling, originally from Wakkerstroom, is believed to be a long-time family friend, and the couple have reportedly kept their relationship relatively low profile.