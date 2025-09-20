Convicted Killer Oscar Pistorius 'Besotted' With New Lover Who's a Double of Tragic Reeva Steenkamp He Shot Dead
Sept. 20 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been spotted publicly with his new girlfriend, raising eyebrows over her uncanny resemblance to Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot dead on Valentine’s Day in 2013, RadarOnline.com can report.
Pistorius, who was released on parole in January 2024 after serving nine years in prison for Steenkamp’s murder, was photographed at a fashionable pink-themed café in one of South Africa’s most affluent suburbs.
The 37-year-old was seen holding hands and sharing lunch with his new partner, 33-year-old Rita Greyling.
Greyling, a management consultant who previously worked as a model, shares striking physical similarities with Steenkamp, including her blonde hair and facial features. Their relationship became public months after Pistorius left prison and reportedly moved into his wealthy uncle’s $2.6 million home in Pretoria.
Witnesses at the trendy Goddess Café near Johannesburg described the pair as affectionate and visibly close.
One source said: "You can't imagine a less likely place to see Oscar Pistorius, but he and Rita hold hands and look lovingly across the table at each other. He is besotted with her. You can see they are deeply in love."
Pistorius is said to have told a friend that he wants to leave his criminal past behind him, start a family, and focus on living quietly after his release. Greyling, originally from Wakkerstroom, is believed to be a long-time family friend, and the couple have reportedly kept their relationship relatively low profile.
Since his release, Pistorius has appeared to be attempting a slow reintegration into society. In June, he participated in an Ironman triathlon, suggesting a possible attempt to restart aspects of his sporting career.
A source close to him previously told an outlet: "He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar. He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society, but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades and is slowly slowly. The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again."
Pistorius' parole comes with strict conditions, including mandatory therapy sessions. Reports also suggest he has been volunteering at a Dutch Reform Church, though he has found securing employment difficult given his past. His sentence officially ends in 2029.
Meanwhile, Steenkamp's mother, June, 78, has been hospitalized after suffering a severe stroke. Friends fear her condition has deteriorated to the point where she may not remember her late daughter.
A family friend told outlets: "She is barely able to speak. It's impossible to follow what she is saying or have a conversation. She doesn't know her own name and doesn't recognise people."