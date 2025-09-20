Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Oscar Pistorius

Convicted Killer Oscar Pistorius 'Besotted' With New Lover Who's a Double of Tragic Reeva Steenkamp He Shot Dead

Composite photo of Oscar Pistorius
Source: MEGA

Onlookers described Oscar Pistorius as 'besotted' and the couple as 'deeply in love'.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been spotted publicly with his new girlfriend, raising eyebrows over her uncanny resemblance to Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot dead on Valentine’s Day in 2013, RadarOnline.com can report.

Pistorius, who was released on parole in January 2024 after serving nine years in prison for Steenkamp’s murder, was photographed at a fashionable pink-themed café in one of South Africa’s most affluent suburbs.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
convicted killer oscar pistorius new lover double reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Pistorius was spotted with new girlfriend at the trendy all-pink Goddess Café near Johannesburg.

The 37-year-old was seen holding hands and sharing lunch with his new partner, 33-year-old Rita Greyling.

Greyling, a management consultant who previously worked as a model, shares striking physical similarities with Steenkamp, including her blonde hair and facial features. Their relationship became public months after Pistorius left prison and reportedly moved into his wealthy uncle’s $2.6 million home in Pretoria.

Article continues below advertisement

convicted killer oscar pistorius new lover double reeva steenkamp

Greyling works as a management consultant and formerly modeled, echoing Steenkamp’s career.

Witnesses at the trendy Goddess Café near Johannesburg described the pair as affectionate and visibly close.

One source said: "You can't imagine a less likely place to see Oscar Pistorius, but he and Rita hold hands and look lovingly across the table at each other. He is besotted with her. You can see they are deeply in love."

Pistorius is said to have told a friend that he wants to leave his criminal past behind him, start a family, and focus on living quietly after his release. Greyling, originally from Wakkerstroom, is believed to be a long-time family friend, and the couple have reportedly kept their relationship relatively low profile.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @aolivais/X
Article continues below advertisement

convicted killer oscar pistorius new lover double reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Pistorius moved into his wealthy uncle’s $2.6 million Pretoria home.

Since his release, Pistorius has appeared to be attempting a slow reintegration into society. In June, he participated in an Ironman triathlon, suggesting a possible attempt to restart aspects of his sporting career.

A source close to him previously told an outlet: "He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar. He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society, but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades and is slowly slowly. The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Howard Stern and Alex Cooper

Howard Stern's Titanic 'Ego' Laid Bare as His Backstage Diva Demands — And Hatred Over Younger Rival — Are Revealed

Photo of Donald Trump and King Charles

Revealed: How King's Chefs Clashed With Trump's Secret Service in Furious Behind-the-scenes Row at Windsor Castle State Dinner

mega
Source: MEGA

Pistorius reportedly avoids public social spaces.

Pistorius' parole comes with strict conditions, including mandatory therapy sessions. Reports also suggest he has been volunteering at a Dutch Reform Church, though he has found securing employment difficult given his past. His sentence officially ends in 2029.

Meanwhile, Steenkamp's mother, June, 78, has been hospitalized after suffering a severe stroke. Friends fear her condition has deteriorated to the point where she may not remember her late daughter.

A family friend told outlets: "She is barely able to speak. It's impossible to follow what she is saying or have a conversation. She doesn't know her own name and doesn't recognise people."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.