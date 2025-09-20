Howard Stern's Titanic 'Ego' Laid Bare as His Backstage Diva Demands — And Hatred Over Younger Rival — Are Revealed

Cooper is based in Los Angeles, but whenever she visits SiriusXM's New York offices, Stern reportedly avoids her.

"If he comes into the office, he's quickly escorted in with security and quickly escorted out. There's no interacting with other talent," an insider claimed, adding, "His security team there treats him as if he's of presidential status."

Stern's program has been on what some describe as a "downfall" since he criticized now-President Donald Trump in September 2024, a move that cost him listeners. From a peak of 20 million daily, audience figures reportedly dropped to as low as 125,000.

The uncertainty has rattled staff as well. "The Sirius staff will follow the money," an insider explained. "These are people who are worried about paying rent, paying for their family, so they would leave in half a second if they were offered a job with Alex."

Former Stern staffer Steven Grillo echoed the sentiment, saying Stern has long relied on "extremely loyal" employees while giving them "enough money just to survive and eat but never enough money to have a house like he does."