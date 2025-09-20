Revealed: How King's Chefs Clashed With Trump's Secret Service in Furious Behind-the-scenes Row at Windsor Castle State Dinner

The grandeur of Windsor Castle set the stage for a glittering state banquet in honor of President Donald Trump during his visit to Britain. However, reports suggest the evening was not without drama behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald and First Lady Melania Trump were received by King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate at the lavish dinner, joined by 160 distinguished guests that included diplomats and leading business figures from both sides of the Atlantic.

Held in St. George’s Hall, the banquet unfolded in classic regal splendor, though a row in the kitchens allegedly threatened to overshadow the carefully orchestrated evening.