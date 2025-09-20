Your tip
Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley Had Secret Call With Husband Elvis While Robert Kardashian Was in Her Bed: 'He’d Have Gone Ballistic'

Composite photo of Priscilla Presley, Elvis and Robert Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley revealed Elvis tried to interfere in her relationship with Robert Kardashian.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley has revealed that Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll, attempted to interfere in her relationship with Robert Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can report.

In her second memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, the 80-year-old actress writes about the challenges she faced while dating Kardashian in the mid-1970s. The attorney, who later rose to national attention during the O.J. Simpson trial, died in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

Priscilla and Elvis

priscilla presley secret call elvis robert kardashian bed
Source: MEGA

Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973, but he continued to call her unexpectedly.

Priscilla explained that she began seeing Robert in 1975, two years after finalizing her divorce from Elvis.

Despite their divorce, she shared that Elvis still called her in the middle of the night, once dialing her digits at 2 a.m., completely unaware that Kardashian was sleeping next to her.

'He'd have gone ballistic'

priscilla presley secret call elvis robert kardashian bed
Source: MEGA

Priscilla began dating Kardashian in 1975, two years after her divorce.

Priscilla described how dangerous Elvis's reaction could have been if he had learned the truth. "He'd have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he'd known Robert was in my bedroom," she wrote. "Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one."

According to Priscilla, Elvis never discovered her romance with Robert, and the lawyer was unaware that the calls from her famous ex happened while he was asleep. The relationship itself only lasted about a year, as the pair eventually realized they wanted different things.

"Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him," Priscilla noted. Still, she admitted his "demanding" job as a lawyer, with its "long hours", clashed with her own needs. She also said he was "hungry for marriage", while she was not ready to commit after her high-profile divorce.

Robert Kardashian

priscilla presley secret call elvis robert kardashian bed
Source: MEGA

Elvis allegedly never found out about her romance with Kardashian.

Following their breakup in 1976, the two remained friendly. Robert went on to marry Kris Jenner in 1978, with whom he had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr.

After his passing in 2003, Priscilla revealed that "Robert and I had one last conversation before he died. He was the kindest of men, and I remember him with great affection." Kim Kardashian reportedly even reached out to Priscilla at the time.

Priscilla's Family

priscilla presley secret call elvis robert kardashian bed
Source: MEGA

During her marriage to Elvis, Priscilla had one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

During her marriage to Elvis, Priscilla had one child, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023 at age 54.

Lisa Marie’s cause of death was attributed to a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.

Priscilla has said her daughter struggled deeply after the 2020 suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough. Lisa Marie also shared daughters Riley Keough, Harper, and Finley with her former partners.

