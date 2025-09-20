Priscilla Presley Had Secret Call With Husband Elvis While Robert Kardashian Was in Her Bed: 'He’d Have Gone Ballistic'

Priscilla described how dangerous Elvis's reaction could have been if he had learned the truth. "He'd have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he'd known Robert was in my bedroom," she wrote. "Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one."

According to Priscilla, Elvis never discovered her romance with Robert, and the lawyer was unaware that the calls from her famous ex happened while he was asleep. The relationship itself only lasted about a year, as the pair eventually realized they wanted different things.

"Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him," Priscilla noted. Still, she admitted his "demanding" job as a lawyer, with its "long hours", clashed with her own needs. She also said he was "hungry for marriage", while she was not ready to commit after her high-profile divorce.