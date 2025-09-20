'Credible' Assassination Threat Prompt World Famous Rocker to Cancel Shows
Sept. 20 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
British singer Morrissey has canceled two scheduled concerts in New England after his team cited a "credible threat" to assassinate him onstage, RadarOnline.com can report.
The decision comes just days after a Canadian man was charged over an alleged online death threat targeting the performer.
Morrissey
The former Smiths frontman was set to appear on Friday, September 12, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and Saturday at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Both venues confirmed that refunds would be issued.
"In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life," read a statement posted Friday on his official social media accounts. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band," the two shows were cancelled.
The post added: "All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase." Morrissey, whose full name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, thanked fans for their understanding.
The Threat
Canadian authorities have linked the threat to 26-year-old Noah Castellano, who allegedly posted on Bluesky ahead of Morrissey's September 19 performance at the CityFolk festival in Ottawa.
According to court documents cited by local outlets, Castellano wrote: "Steven Patrick Morrissey, when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week… I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally."
Police arrested Castellano on September 12 and charged him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was released on $5,000 bail. The Ottawa Citizen reported the Bluesky post matched statements filed in court.
Heightened Security
Despite the alleged threat, Morrissey went ahead with his CityFolk set on September 12, followed by concerts in Toronto on September 13 and New York City on September 16. The New England cancellations mark the first disruption to his tour since the arrest became public.
The move comes amid heightened concerns over security at live events after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a college appearance in Utah on September 10.
Morrissey, 66, remains a divisive figure in the UK and abroad. Over the years, he has been widely criticized for comments deemed racist, misogynistic, and Islamophobic.
In 2019, he wore a pin supporting the UK's far-right For Britain movement during a performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a 2010 interview about animal cruelty, he referred to Chinese people as a "subspecies".
Past Controversies
A 2017 interview with Germany's Der Spiegel drew backlash for remarks critical of the #MeToo movement. He has also denounced halal slaughter as "evil", falsely linked halal certification to ISIS, and mocked Muslim figures and traditions, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Eid celebrations.
Civil rights and anti-racist groups have condemned his rhetoric, with some calling for boycotts of his performances.