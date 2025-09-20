'Credible' Assassination Threat Prompt World Famous Rocker to Cancel Shows

The decision comes just days after a Canadian man was charged over an alleged online death threat targeting the performer.

British singer Morrissey has canceled two scheduled concerts in New England after his team cited a "credible threat" to assassinate him onstage, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Smiths frontman was set to appear on Friday, September 12, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and Saturday at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Both venues confirmed that refunds would be issued.

"In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life," read a statement posted Friday on his official social media accounts. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band," the two shows were cancelled.

The post added: "All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase." Morrissey, whose full name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, thanked fans for their understanding.