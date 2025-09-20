EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Brutal Humiliation Exposed – Brandon Blackstock Was Living With Rebound Girlfriend in a Home the 'American Idol' Purchased Before His Death at 48
Sept. 20 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining with then-husband Brandon Blackstock, their two young kids and her trusted personal assistant, who wound up being her baby daddy's last lover before his death, according to sources who said hindsight has delivered plenty of heartbreak for the Miss Independent singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rustic getaway was supposed to be paradise for the pair and their children, River Rose, 11, and Remy, 9 – but Kelly's now living a nightmare amid the realization that she shared her bought-and-paid-for space with Blackstock's rebound babe.
'Housing Her Replacement'
After Clarkson's ex died at 48 on August 7 following a three-year battle with skin cancer, his obituary listed the hitmaker's former gofer, Brittney Marie Jones, as his "loving partner."
Sources said Blackstock didn't start canoodling with the blond beauty until after he and Clarkson split in June 2020 – but their fling allegedly contributed to the end of Brittney's marriage to musician Greg LaPoint in 2023.
"What Kelly didn't realize was she was literally housing her replacement," an insider said. "The lockdown wasn't just close quarters – it gave Blackstock and Jones the perfect opportunity to get closer behind Kelly's back."
Though the world only recently learned of the hush-hush romance through Blackstock's death notice – which didn't bother to mention Clarkson – insiders insisted the sparks began way back.
Kelly's Betrayal
"The chemistry was hiding in plain sight," a pal said. "The glances, the private chats – it was all there. Kelly never stood a chance. She trusted them both completely."
Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce wrapped up in 2022 after a bitter legal battle, which left Kelly coughing up a $1.3 million settlement, $2.4 million in total spousal support, and over $45,000 in monthly child support payments.
Afterward, insiders said Clarkson, 43, was steamed to be running herself ragged with her self-named talk show, concerts and reality TV gigs, while Blackstock kicked back with a mountain of her money – and bought a $1.7 million love nest to live with Jones in Butte, Montana.
Kelly And Brandon's Bitter Divorce
Clarkson ultimately sued Blackstock for $2.6 million worth of paid commissions, alleging he acted as an unlicensed talent manager for her. The exes ultimately reached a confidential settlement in the case.
Now, sources said the revelation of who ultimately stole the heart of Clarkson's onetime man adds a devastating new twist to the superstar's shattered heart.
A close friend confided: "Her home, the one place she thought was safe, was really the stage for betrayal."