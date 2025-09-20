EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Brutal Humiliation Exposed – Brandon Blackstock Was Living With Rebound Girlfriend in a Home the 'American Idol' Purchased Before His Death at 48

Kelly Clarkson spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining with then-husband Brandon Blackstock, their two young kids and her trusted personal assistant, who wound up being her baby daddy's last lover before his death, according to sources who said hindsight has delivered plenty of heartbreak for the Miss Independent singer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rustic getaway was supposed to be paradise for the pair and their children, River Rose, 11, and Remy, 9 – but Kelly's now living a nightmare amid the realization that she shared her bought-and-paid-for space with Blackstock's rebound babe.