EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Is 'Suffering a Full-blown Midlife Crisis' – Iconic TV Host Has Turned Into a Fitness Freak to Bulk Up After Sparking Fears Over Thin Figure
Sept. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Scrawny Ryan Seacrest is turning into a fitness freak as he desperately tries to bulk up his skinny, waif-like frame, and it has pals whispering he's in the middle of a full-blown midlife crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's lifting all these weights to muscle up and making a scene doing it, as his social media shows," an insider said.
Ryan's Hitting The Gym Hard
In a recent video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old Wheel of Fortune host, who's on vacation, pumps a pair of dumbbells underwater while wearing leopard-print swim trunks.
"My summer resistance training – the sea resists me and it's winning," he captioned the post.
According to the insider, the hard-working star hits the gym every morning using a variety of weight machines and free weights to try to build up his biceps, shoulders, chest, legs and glutes.
"He's desperate to build himself up, targeting every area of his body. It's exhausting but he's going for it," the source shared.
He also does tons of cardio on the treadmill, stationary bike and stair climber, and jumps on boxes and the mini trampoline.
Midlife Crisis
"But sadly, he's still skinny as a weed and it angers him that he's so thin in comparison to some of these Hollywood hunks he hangs out with," said the source.
"It's fueled a total midlife crisis. He's 50 and fears he's running out of time. He's constantly striving to challenge himself and exhaust himself doing these workouts."
Even though another source said Seacrest's not at all obsessed with his health and fitness or experiencing a midlife crisis, his compulsion is evident as he doesn't seem to skip a workout even when he's on vacation in some gorgeous destination.
Besides working on his body, the American Idol host is just as focused on retaining his youthful, golden-boy face and hair.
Obsessed With His Appearance
"He's totally obsessed over his appearance and spending big money on dermatologists and creams and serums for his skin and products for his hair," explained the insider.
But it's the workouts that have his friends worried.
"He's not a spring chicken anymore and people are telling him to slow down and not to kill himself in the process," said the source.