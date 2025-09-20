EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Is 'Suffering a Full-blown Midlife Crisis' – Iconic TV Host Has Turned Into a Fitness Freak to Bulk Up After Sparking Fears Over Thin Figure

"But sadly, he's still skinny as a weed and it angers him that he's so thin in comparison to some of these Hollywood hunks he hangs out with," said the source.

"It's fueled a total midlife crisis. He's 50 and fears he's running out of time. He's constantly striving to challenge himself and exhaust himself doing these workouts."

Even though another source said Seacrest's not at all obsessed with his health and fitness or experiencing a midlife crisis, his compulsion is evident as he doesn't seem to skip a workout even when he's on vacation in some gorgeous destination.

Besides working on his body, the American Idol host is just as focused on retaining his youthful, golden-boy face and hair.