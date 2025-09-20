EXCLUSIVE: 'The Bigger Loser' Docuseries Bombshells – We Reveal All the Disturbing Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Including Contracts, Caffeine Pills and the Horrifying Reason Contestants Were Gaining Weight

It all started with a sign.

In 2003, The Biggest Loser creator David Broome was at the gym when he noticed a note on the men's locker room bulletin board that read: "Help needed. Please help save my life. Obese person seeking trainer."

He thought: "'That's it. That's the show.' I just knew that that would be something that could change the way that we looked at reality television."

The Biggest Loser certainly did, RadarOnline.com can reveal.