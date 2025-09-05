EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Final 'Betrayal' – 'American Idol' Alum Snubbed From Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock Obituary... As Her Ex-assistant Was Praised

After all, she was a one-time employee of Clarkson's.

According to Jones' LinkedIn, she acted as the country star's production assistant from 2016 to 2018, before transitioning to a new role that also included working as an executive management assistant for Blackstock.

Two years later, in 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce – and Jones moved on to be an exec assistant for Blackstock's Montana ranch. Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce was notoriously bitter.

While the timing may seem suspicious, a source told RadarOnline.com Jones and Blackstock didn't start dating until well after the divorce was finalized in 2022.

The insider added: "At least that's Kelly's story, and she's sticking to it."