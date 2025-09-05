EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Final 'Betrayal' – 'American Idol' Alum Snubbed From Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock Obituary... As Her Ex-assistant Was Praised
The obituary for Kelly Clarkson's ex, Brandon Blackstock, who died at 48 Aug. 7, was touching, calling him a cowboy and a gentleman.
But eagle-eyed fans were shocked when it mentioned his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After all, she was a one-time employee of Clarkson's.
According to Jones' LinkedIn, she acted as the country star's production assistant from 2016 to 2018, before transitioning to a new role that also included working as an executive management assistant for Blackstock.
Two years later, in 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce – and Jones moved on to be an exec assistant for Blackstock's Montana ranch. Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce was notoriously bitter.
While the timing may seem suspicious, a source told RadarOnline.com Jones and Blackstock didn't start dating until well after the divorce was finalized in 2022.
The insider added: "At least that's Kelly's story, and she's sticking to it."
Kelly's 'Betrayal'
Still, said the source, Clarkson, who was not mentioned as the mom of River, 11, and Remington, 9, in the obituary, wasn't happy to learn her old assistant was with her ex.
The insider added: "It felt like a betrayal."