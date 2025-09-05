'Wasted Wills': Prince William 'Got Drunk' With Comedy Legend Eugene Levy While Filming Travel Show With 'American Pie' Star
Prince William claims he "got drunk" with Eugene Levy in the comedy legend's trailer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future King, 43, made the shock admission during a surprise cameo in the American Pie star's travel series.
'Bucket List' Moment
Appearing in a teaser clip for the upcoming third season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales jokes about enjoying a boozing session with the actor, 78, while walking through what appears to be Windsor Great Park in the U.K.
William then asks Levy: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"
The Hollywood star, famed for his deadpan and often unconventional roles, smiles and replies: "That's the bucket," as a laughing William jokes back, saying: "That's the bucket, is it?"
Surprise Cameo
Earlier on in the trailer, aerial shots of Windsor Castle are accompanied by a caption that states Levy will be "living the royal life in the United Kingdom."
The legendary comedian -—also known for his role in comedy series Schitt's Creek — can then be seen walking around the grounds while saying on voiceover: "Oh my. It doesn't get much better than that."
Blonde Bombshell
News of William’s TV cameo comes hours after he took part in his first engagement since their summer break at London's Natural History Museum alongside wife Kate Middleton, who was debuting her new blonder look.
But as RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday, her new hair color has divided fans.
"Don’t like the new hair color. The darker hair was more flattering," one user complained. A second person wrote: "Not loving the new look but glad she's out and about and better."
Several followers speculated that Middleton, 43, was wearing a wig and that it wasn't her real hair.
But the mother of three did have a few fans of her new locks, with a user cheering, "Princess Catherine, you look so beautiful with blonde hair!"
Many royal fans were just happy to have Middleton back on the job and appearing healthy after she revealed she was still suffering the effects of her cancer battle.
The princess confirmed her diagnosis with the disease in March 2024, after undergoing major abdominal surgery two months prior. She stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment, making exceptions for Trooping the Color and the Wimbledon finals.
Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and was "doing everything I can to stay cancer-free for as long as possible." She added how her "path to recovery and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take every day as it comes."
In January, Middleton revealed her cancer was in remission, but told royal fans during a July appearance that she was still struggling.
"You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times," she shared about her recovery.