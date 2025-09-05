Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince William

'Wasted Wills': Prince William 'Got Drunk' With Comedy Legend Eugene Levy While Filming Travel Show With 'American Pie' Star

picture of Prince William and Eugene Levy
Source: MEGA

Prince William claims he enjoyed a boozing session with Eugene Levy in the star's film trailer.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William claims he "got drunk" with Eugene Levy in the comedy legend's trailer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the future King, 43, made the shock admission during a surprise cameo in the American Pie star's travel series.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bucket List' Moment

picture of Eugene Levy
Source: MEGA

Levy said getting drunk with Prince William was a 'bucket list' moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Appearing in a teaser clip for the upcoming third season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales jokes about enjoying a boozing session with the actor, 78, while walking through what appears to be Windsor Great Park in the U.K.

William then asks Levy: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

The Hollywood star, famed for his deadpan and often unconventional roles, smiles and replies: "That's the bucket," as a laughing William jokes back, saying: "That's the bucket, is it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Surprise Cameo

Picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William made the admission during a shock cameo in 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy'.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier on in the trailer, aerial shots of Windsor Castle are accompanied by a caption that states Levy will be "living the royal life in the United Kingdom."

The legendary comedian -—also known for his role in comedy series Schitt's Creek — can then be seen walking around the grounds while saying on voiceover: "Oh my. It doesn't get much better than that."

Article continues below advertisement

Blonde Bombshell

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton showed off her new blonde locks during royal engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

News of William’s TV cameo comes hours after he took part in his first engagement since their summer break at London's Natural History Museum alongside wife Kate Middleton, who was debuting her new blonder look.

But as RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday, her new hair color has divided fans.

"Don’t like the new hair color. The darker hair was more flattering," one user complained. A second person wrote: "Not loving the new look but glad she's out and about and better."

Several followers speculated that Middleton, 43, was wearing a wig and that it wasn't her real hair.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William joined Middleton on their first royal engagement since their summer break.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's New Man? Scooter Braun is 'Dating' Blonde Bombshell After Video of Their Italy Outing Resurfaces

Photo of Lauren Sanchez sand Jeff Bezos, Chloe Malle

'They Got Her The Job': Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez 'Credited' With 'Nepo Baby' Chloe Malle Landing 'Vogue' Power Seat After Bridal Cover Coup

Article continues below advertisement

But the mother of three did have a few fans of her new locks, with a user cheering, "Princess Catherine, you look so beautiful with blonde hair!"

Many royal fans were just happy to have Middleton back on the job and appearing healthy after she revealed she was still suffering the effects of her cancer battle.

The princess confirmed her diagnosis with the disease in March 2024, after undergoing major abdominal surgery two months prior. She stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment, making exceptions for Trooping the Color and the Wimbledon finals.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Wililam
Source: MEGA

Middleton's honey-blonde locks caught the sunlight during her royal visit.

Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and was "doing everything I can to stay cancer-free for as long as possible." She added how her "path to recovery and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take every day as it comes."

In January, Middleton revealed her cancer was in remission, but told royal fans during a July appearance that she was still struggling.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times," she shared about her recovery.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.