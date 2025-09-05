'Wasted Wills': Prince William 'Got Drunk' With Comedy Legend Eugene Levy While Filming Travel Show With 'American Pie' Star

Appearing in a teaser clip for the upcoming third season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales jokes about enjoying a boozing session with the actor, 78, while walking through what appears to be Windsor Great Park in the U.K.

William then asks Levy: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

The Hollywood star, famed for his deadpan and often unconventional roles, smiles and replies: "That's the bucket," as a laughing William jokes back, saying: "That's the bucket, is it?"