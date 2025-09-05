EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's 'Torture' Behind Bars – Disgraced Rapper 'Suffering Panic Attacks' as He 'Fears Being Murdered or Attacked' by Inmates

Your tip
Diddy's 'Torture' Behind Bars – Disgraced Rapper 'Suffering Panic Attacks' as He 'Fears Being Murdered or Attacked' by Inmates

Diddy's torture behind bars reveals the disgraced rapper suffering panic attacks, fearing murder by inmates.

Sept. 5 2025

Depraved rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' life behind bars has been "torture" as he lives in constant fear of being attacked or murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The swagger's gone, he's a broken wreck," said a source. "He's been climbing the walls since the day he was thrown in jail, and it's worn him down to the point where he's a shadow of himself. He has panic attacks and has never had a single good night's sleep because he lives in fear.

"He walked into this prison thinking he'd be a cult figure, but people treat him with contempt and think he's a creepy Hollywood scumbag."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces grim prison life with claims of maggot-infested meals.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces grim prison life with claims of maggot-infested meals.

The source said Combs, 55, is convinced the guards are out to get him and says he's getting all kinds of intimidating side-eye looks from other inmates.

"He's barely eating because he says he's being served maggot-infested food and treated worse than a rat," the source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Bad Boy Records CEO was accused of running a sex trafficking operation. His sensational trial ended with two convictions on two counts of transportation for prostitution, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.

He was found not guilty of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Donald Trump once hailed the hip-hop star as a 'good friend' before their feud erupted.
Donald Trump once hailed the hip-hop star as a 'good friend' before their feud erupted.

The I'll Be Missing You singer is currently awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for October 3.

Meanwhile, Combs is pinning all his hopes on getting a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The two used to be friends back in the day, with Trump calling the hip-hop honcho a "good friend" in 2012.

But by the 2020 election, Combs had changed his tune and said Trump should be "banished."

Insiders warned the rapper's trauma behind bars has left lasting scars.
Insiders warned the rapper's trauma behind bars has left lasting scars.

But even if the president pardons him, it may be too late, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Having been so traumatized behind bars, he'll never be the same person again," the insider warned.

"He wants a pardon, but he should be careful what he wishes for because it will be hell on the outside as well," said the source, who points out that even if he gets one, Combs still faces numerous civil cases brought by his alleged victims.

