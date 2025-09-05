EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's 'Torture' Behind Bars – Disgraced Rapper 'Suffering Panic Attacks' as He 'Fears Being Murdered or Attacked' by Inmates

Depraved rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' life behind bars has been "torture" as he lives in constant fear of being attacked or murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The swagger's gone, he's a broken wreck," said a source. "He's been climbing the walls since the day he was thrown in jail, and it's worn him down to the point where he's a shadow of himself. He has panic attacks and has never had a single good night's sleep because he lives in fear.

"He walked into this prison thinking he'd be a cult figure, but people treat him with contempt and think he's a creepy Hollywood scumbag."