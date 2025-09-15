Haunting Twist in Charlie Kirk Assassination as Bluesky Users Taunt 'Get JK Rowling Next'
Less than a week after the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, a haunting twist has emerged.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how social media users on Bluesky have taunted to "get" author JK Rowling, who is very outspoken about transgenders "next."
The Horrific Taunting
Bluesky is a social media platform used by mostly the left-wing especially after Elon Musk took over X and stood by President Donald Trump's side before he was the historic presidential election in November 2024.
In the wake of Kirk's murder, the platform had to force its users that "glorifying violence" was against the rules.
Despite the rules, many individuals posted horrific threats and promoting violence against fellow celebrities, including the outspoken author, JK Rowling.
“Rest in piss,” wrote one user. “Go get Trump next.”
Another added: "I'm glad that guy died but they’re going really hard on the ‘Ohh this is a dark day for America’ about a guy I had never heard of until he was shot. Can we get JK Rowling next? The UK would be unbearable about it but it’s for the greater good of trans people."
Other names circulating in the posts urging violence include fellow Conservative commentators Andy Ngo, Ben Shapiro and Benny Johnson.
Kirk's name was struck through with a black line after he was fatally shot in the neck about 20 minutes into his event at Utah Valley University in Orem as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.
Bluesky Issues Statement Regarding The Disturbing Posts
Bluesky has issued a statement to its 38 million users via its Safety account.
It said: "Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines. We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone.
"Violence has no place in healthy public discourse, and we’re committed to fostering healthy, open conversations."
Charlie Kirk's Assassination
On September 10, the 31-year-old conservative activist was shot in the neck by a single bullet in front of thousands of people.
Trump announced Kirk's death in a Truth Social post.
The president wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Two days after the slaying, the alleged gunman, Utah native Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody after his own father turned him into police.
On Monday, September 15, FBI director Kash Patel claimed Kirk's alleged assassin wrote a note saying he was going to "take out" the conservative commentator.
According to Patel, the note allegedly said: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."
Patel said of the alleged note: "The note was written before the shooting, it was in the suspect's partner's home. We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI."
Patel did not offer further details regarding the note.