Haunting Twist in Charlie Kirk Assassination as Bluesky Users Taunt 'Get JK Rowling Next'

Bluesky is a social media platform used by mostly the left-wing especially after Elon Musk took over X and stood by President Donald Trump's side before he was the historic presidential election in November 2024.

In the wake of Kirk's murder, the platform had to force its users that "glorifying violence" was against the rules.

Despite the rules, many individuals posted horrific threats and promoting violence against fellow celebrities, including the outspoken author, JK Rowling.

“Rest in piss,” wrote one user. “Go get Trump next.”

Another added: "I'm glad that guy died but they’re going really hard on the ‘Ohh this is a dark day for America’ about a guy I had never heard of until he was shot. Can we get JK Rowling next? The UK would be unbearable about it but it’s for the greater good of trans people."

Other names circulating in the posts urging violence include fellow Conservative commentators Andy Ngo, Ben Shapiro and Benny Johnson.

Kirk's name was struck through with a black line after he was fatally shot in the neck about 20 minutes into his event at Utah Valley University in Orem as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.