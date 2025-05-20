EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Kardashian Helped O.J. Simpson Get Away With Brutal Double Murder — And Why Horrific Case Still Haunts Late Lawyer's Reality TV Family

Insiders claimed while Simpson acted vile, Kardashian betrayed his oath to the justice system by allegedly destroying key pieces of evidence in the double murder case.

Following the one-year death anniversary of O.J. Simpson , the disgraced NFL star's close friend and attorney Robert Kardashian, has been accused of helping him get away with the brutal murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Simpson's ex-manager Norman Pardo said he wouldn't say what happened to his missing luggage after the murders.

In addition to helping Simpson beat murder charges as part of his Dream Team of lawyers, Kardashian is also said to have concealed a mysterious bag believed to be containing the murder weapon – and Simpson's bloodstained clothing.

Simpson's former manager, Norman Pardo, claimed he pressed the ex athelte numerous times on what happened to his luggage, but "O.J. would just look at me and say, 'You don't want to know.'"

Several insiders alleged Kardashian wound up safeguarding the bag after Simpson approached him for help with making the knife and bloodied clothing disappear after the gruesome murders.