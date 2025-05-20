EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Kardashian Helped O.J. Simpson Get Away With Brutal Double Murder — And Why Horrific Case Still Haunts Late Lawyer's Reality TV Family
Following the one-year death anniversary of O.J. Simpson, the disgraced NFL star's close friend and attorney Robert Kardashian, has been accused of helping him get away with the brutal murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Insiders claimed while Simpson acted vile, Kardashian betrayed his oath to the justice system by allegedly destroying key pieces of evidence in the double murder case.
Missing Bag
In addition to helping Simpson beat murder charges as part of his Dream Team of lawyers, Kardashian is also said to have concealed a mysterious bag believed to be containing the murder weapon – and Simpson's bloodstained clothing.
Simpson's former manager, Norman Pardo, claimed he pressed the ex athelte numerous times on what happened to his luggage, but "O.J. would just look at me and say, 'You don't want to know.'"
Several insiders alleged Kardashian wound up safeguarding the bag after Simpson approached him for help with making the knife and bloodied clothing disappear after the gruesome murders.
Kardashian's Trip to LAX
On the night Brown and Goldman were murdered outside her Brentwood home, Simpson caught a late-night flight to Chicago to take part in a celebrity golf tournament.
Insiders alleged Simpson used his luggage to stash away damning evidence, including his clothing and the murder weapon.
Author Dominick Dunne said: "I do wonder, however, if Kardashian could have played a role in the removal of the murder weapon from the golf bag that arrived at LAX the day after Simpson's return from Chicago when he and Simpson – in the midst of his mourning – went to the airport to pick up Simpson's golf clubs."
The 'Red Herring' Kardashian Planted
After the double murders, Kardashian was famously photographed carrying a Louis Vuitton garment bag, which some suspected contained the clothing he wore on the night Brown and Goldman were fatally stabbed.
Other sources claimed the murder weapon was not in Simpson's golf bag but stored away in a $5,000 vintage Louis Vuitton briefcase.
One insider said: "The bigger valise was a red herring. Robert made a big show of carrying it, which set off wild speculation in the case.
"Prosecutors believed the knife O.J. used to carry out the killings was likely a German stiletto with a bronze heel and a blade that measures more than six inches long – and that it was hidden in the briefcase."
In additional photos of Kardashian and Simpson after the murders, the famed lawyer was seen holding a Louis Vuitton briefcase while sitting in the back of a car with his pal.
Kardashian was never seen holding a similar briefcase ever again.
While Simpson was eventually acquitted of murder, he was found liable in a civil case and ordered to pay the Brown and Goldman families $33.5million in damages.
Goldman's sister Kim Goldman claimed Kardashian had instructed his heirs to turn over the mysterious bag to her family following his death, but that didn't happen when Kardashian died aged 59 in 2003.
Kardashian's Dying Wish
Kim said: "We were notified by either a lawyer or someone from the Kardashian family, Robert wanted the bag to be given to us."
Goldman's sister further noted she even arranged for the delivery of the missing luggage.
She added: "At the last minute, we were told it wouldn't be happening. I have no idea what was in the bag. As for why they didn't want us to have it, someone must have told them it wasn't the best decision to give it to us.
"I have always wondered, what was in his luggage bag and if it did indeed hold the murder weapon that was used to kill my brother and Nicole."