O.J. Simpson's Bible and 'Handwritten' Note From Robert Kardashian Sells for Over $80K at Auction After the Estate Denied Kim's Offer to Buy It

Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of O.J.'s estate, revealed the bible also included a handwritten note from Robert Sr. dated June 18, 1994.

The note read: "O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

Robert always stood by the football legend's side, going as far as to act as his defense attorney in the infamous murder trial, at the end of which Simpson was acquitted on all counts.

O.J. was later found guilty in a civil trial in 1997.

The Kardashian family patriarch died in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.