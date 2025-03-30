Your tip
O.J. Simpson's Bible and 'Handwritten' Note From Robert Kardashian Sells for Over $80K at Auction After the Estate Denied Kim's Offer to Buy It

Composite photo of OJ Simpson, Robert and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson's bible told for over $80,000.

Profile Image

March 30 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The bible Robert Kardashian Sr. gifted O.J. Simpson the day after he was arrested for murder has sold at auction for over $80,000.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert's daughter Kim Kardashian wanted to buy the book before it went to auction, but was ultimately denied by the Simpson estate.

oj simpson bible handwritten note robert kardashian sells k auction
Source: Goldin Auctions

Robert Kardashian gifted OJ Simpson a bible with a handwritten note.

Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of O.J.'s estate, revealed the bible also included a handwritten note from Robert Sr. dated June 18, 1994.

The note read: "O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

Robert always stood by the football legend's side, going as far as to act as his defense attorney in the infamous murder trial, at the end of which Simpson was acquitted on all counts.

O.J. was later found guilty in a civil trial in 1997.

The Kardashian family patriarch died in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

oj simpson bible handwritten note robert kardashian sells k auction
Source: MEGA

Robert Kardashian represented O.J. Simpson in his infamous trial.

LaVergne claimed he doesn't know who the lucky buyer is but said whether you loved O.J. or hated him, it's clear "his legacy endures".

The estate's auction brought in an estimated $300K, selling items which included a personally signed and framed photo of O.J. and former President Bill Clinton, which was sold for over $18,000, and a replica of the former football player's 1968 Heisman Trophy for $42,700.

LaVergne says he's willing to work with O.J.'s creditors, including the father of Ron Goldman, Fred, who won a judgment of tens of millions of dollars in his wrongful death suit against the former NFL star.

oj simpson bible handwritten note robert kardashian sells k auction
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was arrested June 17, 1994

Robert Sr.'s daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, and brother Robert Jr. have done what they could over the years to uphold their father's legacy. Kim even decided to study to become a lawyer, passing the bar exam in 2021 and advocating for criminal justice reform, like her dad.

oj simpson bible handwritten note robert kardashian sells k auction
Source: MEGA

Lim Kardashian tried to buy the bible and note before it went to auction.

In her 2020 Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, the reality TV star revealed how her legal work has helped her connect to her father on a deeper level.

She said: "There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must've been going through some of the same things that I have gone through.

"So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud."

