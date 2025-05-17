EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Facing Cash Crisis' as 'She's Blowing Showbiz Fortune on Pampering Regime'

Batty Britney Spears has been going for broke – literally – since breaking up with her deadbeat boyfriend of two years, Paul Soliz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic singer, 43, has reportedly been hemorrhaging cash since splitting for the second time in February from Soliz, an ex-con who was also her housekeeper.

"Her bills are astronomical. All she cares about right now is partying away the pain of this breakup," our insider said, adding the Oops! ... I Did It Again gal won’t listen when loved ones warn her about how quickly she’s draining her bank account.