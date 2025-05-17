EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Facing Cash Crisis' as 'She's Blowing Showbiz Fortune on Pampering Regime'
Batty Britney Spears has been going for broke – literally – since breaking up with her deadbeat boyfriend of two years, Paul Soliz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Toxic singer, 43, has reportedly been hemorrhaging cash since splitting for the second time in February from Soliz, an ex-con who was also her housekeeper.
"Her bills are astronomical. All she cares about right now is partying away the pain of this breakup," our insider said, adding the Oops! ... I Did It Again gal won’t listen when loved ones warn her about how quickly she’s draining her bank account.
The source went on: "When Britney's hurting, she boards a private jet to Mexico. She feels she deserves a bit of R&R after what she’s been through. But she’s still spending like she’s worth $200million – $20,000 a night for a villa – 'to pay for just one person.'
"And the rest goes to security, food and even wrapping expensive scarves around her dolls."
And that's just the tip of the expenses iceberg.
"She blew up to $50,000 on the private jet alone and then tens of thousands on the luxury resort, including room service and spa treatments. And it's not just expensive trips she’s blowing wads of cash on, she’s also doing feel-good shopping in the middle of the night when she can't sleep," our source added.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Princess of Pop has been on shaky financial ground since quitting the music business – mainly because she refuses to rein in her spending.
"She hasn't put out an album in almost 10 years and she's totally stopped touring," our source said.
They added: "She doesn't get much money in royalties anymore and what she does get doesn’t scratch what she's spending on a regular basis.
"But she's still living like she’s raking in the dough, which isn't the case. She's burned through so much of her fortune, it's scary. She's constantly treating herself to things she can't afford."
Besides indulging herself, Spears is still supporting her sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18 – her kids with Kevin Federline – and footing some of their expenses even though both boys have graduated from high school, sources said.
Our insider warned: "She's her own worst enemy when it comes to money, and she just doesn't seem to care."