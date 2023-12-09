Meghan Markle's Ex-Bestie Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Instagram Post About People Who 'Believe Lies'
In a recent Instagram post, Jessica Mulroney, renowned stylist and former best friend of Meghan Markle, shared a cryptic message that has caught the attention of many, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 43-year-old reposted a video by @WomenSoul featuring a woman giving inspirational advice. The person in the clip said, "Anybody who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you ... Do I need to say that one more time?"
Mulroney's post has stirred speculation about the current state of her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, with whom she had a falling out three years ago.
The friendship between Markle and Mulroney blossomed during Markle's time on the legal drama Suits, which aired from 2011 until 2018.
Mulroney, a Canadian native, became Markle's stylist and fashion advisor, forging a close bond between them. Their friendship reached a high point when Mulroney attended Markle's highly publicized wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
Mulroney's daughter Ivy had the honor of being a bridesmaid, while her sons, John and Brian, served as page boys.
However, their relationship took a turn for the worse in 2020. Mulroney faced accusations of exhibiting "white privilege" during the Black Lives Matter movement, which allegedly caused a rift between her and Markle.
An insider reported to The Sun that Mulroney felt abandoned by Markle, who chose to distance herself from her longtime friend. The source stated, "Jessica's team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good."
The fallout from this event allegedly led to the unraveling of their decade-long friendship.
In 2022, Mulroney made a brief appearance in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," hosted by Omid Scobie. While she was not interviewed for the series, a clip from the past showed Mulroney video chatting with Markle just before Prince Harry proposed to her in 2017.
Markle expressed her excitement over the impending proposal, exclaiming, "Oh, my God, Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek."
In response to her cameo in the documentary, Mulroney posted a sly quote on social media that said, "Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd."
As their friendship continues to face challenges, Mulroney has also shared her special connection to the British royal family. In October, she posted a throwback photo of her mother-in-law, Mila Mulroney, together with Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the 1990s.