Jimmy Kimmel Live

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Pulled From ABC Schedule 'Indefinitely' After Late-Night Host Was Accused Of Making 'False' Claims About Charlie Kirk's 'Killer'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has been taken off the ABC schedule

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel is being kicked off ABC's schedule, after Nexstar Media, one of the biggest owners of TV stations, was left raging over the comedian's recent comments about Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the start of his show on Monday, September 15, Kimmel suggested the "MAGA gang" was attempting to score political points off the conservative podcaster's shocking death.

Kimmel Taken Off The Schedule

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube

Kimmel recently made comments about Kirk's alleged killer that ruffled feathers.

Following the comments, Nexstar said its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight's show."

The company added it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, confirmed the move and said: "Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.

"Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

What Did Kimmel Say?

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk's death has rocked the country and led to mixed reactions.

According to the company's official website, they own "America’s largest local television broadcasting group, comprised of top network affiliates, with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people."

Some of their properties include NewsNation, known for leaning more toward conservative viewers.

A spokesperson for ABC also shared in a statement: "Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely."

During his monologue, Kimmel, 57, commented on Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and called out Republicans' reaction toward him.

FCC Chairman Goes Off On Kimmel

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he told his audience.

The comments made their way to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Robinson was buried knee-deep in GOP beliefs.

In response, Carr went on Benny Johnson's podcast on Wednesday, September 17, calling the comments "truly sick" and saying they should result in Kimmel's immediate suspension.

Carr explained networks are required to have a license to broadcast granted by the FCC, and that comes with a responsibility to operate in the public interest.

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson has been charged with the murder of the right-wing activist.

He continued: "When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

"Calls for Kimmel to be fired – I think, you could certainly see a path forward for a suspension over this," Carr added. "You know, the FCC is going to have remedies."

"Disney needs to see some change here," Carr added.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while hosting an event on a college campus in Utah. Following a two-day manhunt, Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Photo of Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

President Trump blamed Kirk's death on 'left-wing extremism.'

Prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty.

