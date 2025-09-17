'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Pulled From ABC Schedule 'Indefinitely' After Late-Night Host Was Accused Of Making 'False' Claims About Charlie Kirk's 'Killer'

Following the comments, Nexstar said its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight's show."

The company added it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, confirmed the move and said: "Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.

"Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."