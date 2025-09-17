EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears As He's Hammered With Hatred and Protests on U.K. Tour — With Melania 'Consciously Covering Up His Growing Bruise'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's latest foreign trip has ignited fresh speculation about his health, as observers claim Melania deliberately held his hand during high-profile moments to conceal a growing bruise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old president landed in London this week for a three-day state visit, the first such occasion since his inaugural trip in 2019. His schedule includes meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as a formal banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Melania Helping Hide Trump's Bruised Hand?
But his arrival has been overshadowed by renewed concerns about his physical condition – and protests, including a projection of images of Jeffrey Epstein on Windsor Castle.
"Melania was gripping his hand more tightly than we've ever seen, and always at the cameras' flashpoints," a source close to the couple claimed. "It's not affection – it’s strategy. She knows the bruise has sparked chatter about Trump's health condition, and she's determined that the pictures show strength, not frailty."
Trump has previously been photographed with discoloration and marks across his right hand. The White House attributed them to "minor soft tissue irritation" from handshaking and his use of aspirin.
Yet insiders insist the patches are more significant. "A bruise that lingers for weeks is not just about aspirin," one political aide said. "It's become a symbol of his vulnerability and could be a sign of serious conditions."
Signs Of A Serious Issue?
Medical experts have also raised alarms. Dr Jeff Foster, a UK general practitioner, said: "Certainly it is fair to say that Trump has become increasingly frail in the last few months. In a similar way to how (Joe) Biden appeared to be less sharp and coherent during his final years of the presidency due to underlying illness, we are starting to see a similar picture with Trump.
"His repeated small errors could easily be a sign of something more significant in his health."
"The recent events highlighting odd physical signs in President Trump have highlighted potential serious underlying medical problems. These include the fact he appears not to have understood a comment during a recent interview, the fact he has had unusual markings on the back of his hand, and now, combined with a one-sided facial droop," Dr. Foster continued.
"These could all just be random separate incidents, but medicine tends not to work that way, and most of the time conditions do tend to be linked. The biggest concern in this case, especially in terms of the drooping lip, would be a recent cardiovascular/neurological event such as a stroke or mini stroke.
"No matter the underlying cause, these are serious medical conditions that could have a significant impact on the president's ability to govern and also his general thought processes and cognition."
Trump was already diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency earlier this year, after appearing with swollen ankles. He has also been spotted leaning toward Melania to hear questions and was recently filmed with a one-sided facial droop.
The White House continues to insist the president remains fit to serve. Dr Sean Barbarella, Trump's physician, said: "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
'Damage Control'
Still, critics note the optics of Melania's hand-holding.
"She knows every shot will be studied and dissected," one Washington insider said. "By keeping her hand locked over his, she removes any chance of the bruise becoming the headline photo. It's calculated damage control."
The protests greeting Trump's arrival have underlined the tension surrounding the visit. Outside Windsor Castle, activists projected mocking videos about his links to pedophile Epstein, while police arrested four people on suspicion of malicious communications.
A source said: "Trump prides himself on being thick-skinned, but actions like this are sure to be worsening his condition if he is as ill and frail as many feel he secretly is."