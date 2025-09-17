Charlie 'Never Stopped Loving' Ex Denise: Sheen and Richards Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Sharing 'Several Hugs and Whispers' on Red Carpet
Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards may be on the way to getting back together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple put their toxic past in the backseat recently, when they reunited on the red carpet in Los Angeles for Sheen's Netflix documentary premiere, aka Charlie Sheen.
Back Together Again?
"They looked very close," one onlooker at the premiere said. "They shared several hugs, whispered together, and enjoyed some laughs. They looked more like a couple than ex-husband and wife."
Sheen and Richards tied the knot in 2002 before parting ways in 2006. Along the way, they welcomed two kids: Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. Following their split, the exes exchanged blows, including a custody battle over their daughters.
However, things have changed since then, as the Two and a Half Men alum is said to now be a shoulder to lean on for Richards as she goes through another nasty split, this time from estranged husband Aaron Phypers.
A source claimed: "Charlie's told her she can have the keys to any of his places. Despite their split, he never really stopped loving Denise – it was his addictions that caused them to divorce."
At the peak of his career, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on TV, earning $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men. However, all that cash was spent on alcohol, drugs, and even prostitutes.
The movie star, 60, also found himself in and out of several rehab facilities.
During one relapse, Sheen bashed the hit show's creator, Chuck Lorre, leading to his firing. He was replaced by Ashton Kutcher. Sheen's character on the show, Charlie Harper, was killed off, as his onscreen co-stars did not seem to grieve his loss.
Richards' Nasty Divorce Details
Sheen is now sober... and apparently celibate, after the Major League star claimed he slept with over 5,000 women, and some men. Sheen, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2011, claimed he has not had sex in a decade.
While the Platoon star has gotten his life back on track, Richards has been dealing with a major headache after Phypers filed for divorce from the 54-year-old.
Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has since accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru. The pair has a court date next month to determine if the restraining order will become permanent.
Richards previously shared a photo of herself with a black eye, accusing Phypers of being the culprit.
Who Is Telling The Truth?
EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl Slapped With 'Tracking Contract' By Wife Jordyn Blum As He Heads For Tour — 'His Every Move Is Going to Be Monitored'
"It looks like makeup," Phypers said in a recent interview with Inside Edition, denying the allegations. "I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything." He also claimed Richards is making it up because she's "upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she's mad.
"So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim."
The 53-year-old also revealed he is currently living with his parents and brother inside the ex-couple's $3.5million rented Calabasas mansion, which he claimed the Wild Things star destroyed.
A judge has already approved Richards' request to return to the home to retrieve her belongings and her "15 dogs," Phypers claimed she abandoned.