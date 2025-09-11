Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Reveals Ex-Couple's Destroyed $3.5M Rented Mansion... as He Accuses Reality Star of Abandoning '15 Dogs'

"I don't know if it's hoarding, it's something," Phypers told Inside Edition, claiming she once kept "36 dogs" in the house.

Previously, Richards claimed she had not lived in the Calabasas home and accused her ex and his family of "severely destroying the property and left the house in a state of disarray."

However, according to Phypers, he and his family are taking care of the animals, but are now facing eviction.

Phypers filed for divorce from the 54-year-old on July 7, 2025, and listed their date of separation as July 4.

Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has since accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru. The duo has a court date next month to determine if the restraining order will become permanent.

Richards had even previously shared a photo of herself with a black eye, accusing Phypers of being the culprit.