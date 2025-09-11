Your tip
Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Reveals Ex-Couple's Destroyed $3.5M Rented Mansion... as He Accuses Reality Star of Abandoning '15 Dogs'

Photo of Denise Richards, rented home
Source: MEGA;Inside Edition

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are not done exchanging blows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

The divorce battle between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers has taken yet another turn, with the reality star now being accused of abandoning her dogs and escaping a "hoarder" situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Phypers spoke with Inside Edition and claimed he's now living with the pets, his brother, his parents, and without Richards, giving viewers a shocking look inside their mansion.

Phypers Claims Richards Spends Thousands On Vintage Clothing

Photo of Aaron Phypers and parents
Source: Inside Edition

Phypers gave viewers a look at the former couple's home... and it's shocking.

The 52-year-old allowed the news program inside the home, showing the ex-couple's trashed bedroom, including stained carpets. Phypers also showed their messy closets, claiming Richards continued to spend.

"There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here," he said. It's riddled with moths." According to Phypers, Richards also "buys makeup and keeps buying makeup and gets more makeup."

Despite the mess, Phypers revealed he's not allowed to touch the property, as it all belongs to the Wild Things actress... and so he lives downstairs with his family and the "15 dogs," he claimed Richards left behind.

Nasty Divorce Details

"I don't know if it's hoarding, it's something," Phypers told Inside Edition, claiming she once kept "36 dogs" in the house.

Previously, Richards claimed she had not lived in the Calabasas home and accused her ex and his family of "severely destroying the property and left the house in a state of disarray."

However, according to Phypers, he and his family are taking care of the animals, but are now facing eviction.

Phypers filed for divorce from the 54-year-old on July 7, 2025, and listed their date of separation as July 4.

Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has since accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru. The duo has a court date next month to determine if the restraining order will become permanent.

Richards had even previously shared a photo of herself with a black eye, accusing Phypers of being the culprit.

Phypers Denies Abusing Richards

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' home
Source: Inside Edition

Phypers claimed Richards left their Calabasas home a mess.

"It looks like makeup," Phypers said in the new interview. "I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything." He also claimed Richards is making it up because she's "upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she's mad.

"So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim."

A judge has approved Richards' request to return to the home to retrieve her belongings and her dogs. The TV star previously said she wanted Phypers and his family to leave the property for eight hours so she could collect her late mother's items, clothing, and her pets.

RIchards Blames Phypers For Home's Destruction

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' home
Source: Inside Edition

The reality star's estranged husband claimed she spent thousands on vintage clothing.

The Bravo star said in court documents filed August 20: "Aaron and I are still on the lease for the (home).

"When I moved out of the (home) over two years, I left many of my personal items and my late mother's items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the (home)."

In addition to allegedly destroying the home, Richards claimed Phypers has not been keeping up with rent.

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' home
Source: Inside Edition

Richards left behind '15 dogs' according to Phypers.

According to Richards, she "learned from the landlord" that Phypers "has apparently not paid the rent on the (home) and left the house in a state of disarray."

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in 2018. She was previously married to former Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen, and they recently reunited on the red carpet.

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Phypers filed for divorce in July – the pair tied the knot in 2018.

