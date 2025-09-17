EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl Slapped With 'Tracking Contract' By Wife Jordyn Blum As He Heads For Tour — 'His Every Move Is Going to Be Monitored'

His Foos are set to return to the stage in October with dates across Asia before moving on to Mexico in November, and are expected to announce further shows soon. But while Grohl is promising fans the "100% real, raw, human element of rock 'n' roll," sources tell us his life offstage will be anything but carefree.

"Jordyn has made it absolutely clear that she's not going to be blindsided by his cheating again," a friend of the couple claimed. "She told Dave that his every move is going to be monitored, and she wasn't joking. She's arranged for phone tracking, location sharing – the lot."

Blum, 49, chose to remain with Grohl after his September 2024 confession he had welcomed a daughter with another woman. At the time, she was described as devastated and seriously considering divorce.

The pair, who married in 2003 after meeting at a whiskey bar, share three daughters – Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11.