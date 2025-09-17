EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl Slapped With 'Tracking Contract' By Wife Jordyn Blum As He Heads For Tour — 'His Every Move Is Going to Be Monitored'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Dave Grohl has been hit with an extraordinary set of conditions by his wife Jordyn Blum, who is insisting on tracking his phone and movements as the Foo Fighters frontman prepares to head back out on tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old rocker, who stunned fans last year when he admitted fathering a child outside his marriage, is due to hit the road again with his band after more than a year away.
Is Grohl Being Tracked?
His Foos are set to return to the stage in October with dates across Asia before moving on to Mexico in November, and are expected to announce further shows soon. But while Grohl is promising fans the "100% real, raw, human element of rock 'n' roll," sources tell us his life offstage will be anything but carefree.
"Jordyn has made it absolutely clear that she's not going to be blindsided by his cheating again," a friend of the couple claimed. "She told Dave that his every move is going to be monitored, and she wasn't joking. She's arranged for phone tracking, location sharing – the lot."
Blum, 49, chose to remain with Grohl after his September 2024 confession he had welcomed a daughter with another woman. At the time, she was described as devastated and seriously considering divorce.
The pair, who married in 2003 after meeting at a whiskey bar, share three daughters – Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11.
Grohl's 'Nice Guy' Reputation In Ruins
"The betrayal almost shattered her," another source claimed. "At first, Jordyn wanted to walk away, but Dave begged for forgiveness and swore he would change. She eventually decided their family was too important to lose – but only if he lived by new rules. This 'tracking contract' is part of that."
Grohl himself admitted last year: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
His carefully cultivated image as one of rock's most dependable figures took a battering in the fallout from his affair admission.
"Fans were stunned," said a music insider. "Here was the nice guy of rock, the man with 15 Grammys and a Rock Hall induction, suddenly caught up in a scandal no one saw coming."
The Rocker Has Agreed To His Wife's Request
Blum, a producer and former model, has told close friends she has no regrets about staying with the rocker.
"She believes forgiving him was the right decision," one confidante said. "But she has also said she's not naïve. She's making sure that while Dave is out on the road – surrounded by the usual temptations – she will know exactly where he is and who he's with."
Those close to the Foos star say he has accepted the arrangement without protest.
"Dave knows this is the price of rebuilding his marriage," a source claimed. "He understands the trust was broken and that it's going to take more than words to prove himself. If Jordyn wants to track his phone while he's playing Tokyo or Mexico City, then so be it."
The couple has been spotted together in recent months, appearing at Wimbledon in July and later at a Supergrass gig in Los Angeles. Friends say they looked relaxed and affectionate, a far cry from the tense weeks after Grohl's admission.
Still, insiders stress Blum remains cautious.
."She's told people she's committed to staying with Dave for the long haul," a friend claimed. "But she's also said she won't hesitate to pull the plug if she feels betrayed again. "This tracking contract isn't about punishment – it's about survival and keeping her family unit together. "She wants to protect herself, her kids, her marriage, and her self-respect."