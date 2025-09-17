Chrisley Family Torn Apart: Rehabbed Son Chase Hasn't Seen His Parents 'Very Much' Since Their Prison Release Over Feud With Savannah

Todd and Julie Chrisley's troubled son, Chase, sadly said he has seen little of his famous parents ever since they were released from prison after being granted full pardons by President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Chase, 29, claimed his younger sister, Savannah, makes his visits "uncomfortable," while his dad has jumped back into a jam-packed work schedule, leaving him little time.

Siblings 'Can't Get Along'

Source: @chasechrisley Chase is closest to his grandmother, Nanny Faye, who encouraged him to 'ignore' his sister.

Chase confessed his family problems on their new Lifetime unscripted series, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. “I mean, I haven't been able to go over there very much because it's Savannah, because she and I can't get along,” he told grandmother Nanny Faye about why he doesn't feel welcome at his parents' home. When his grandma told Chase to "ignore" Savannah, he claimed she's keeping him estranged from his 19-year-old brother Grayson as well. “Whenever I go over there, it makes the whole situation uncomfortable. And like, I'm not gonna make Grayson or my mom and my dad feel uncomfortable, just because me and Savannah can't get along, just because she's Vladimir Putin's daughter,” he explained.

Strained Amid Chase's Troubles

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Chase and Savannah Chrisley seen in happier times.

Chase called the situation a “nightmare,” revealing, “Any chance I get to go over there and see my mom and see my dad, I'm taking it [but] my dad's also not skipped a beat, so he's busy. I've gotten to go over there and spend one-on-one time with him. I've got to spend one-on-one time with my mom, so I'm very, very blessed.” During the season, Savannah was seen criticizing her brother's drinking habits and expressing her reluctance to continue a relationship as a result. He went on to admit that he thought the situation with Savannah was “repairable,” although their status at the time was chilly. "We don't speak…We're not speaking," Chase told Nanny Faye. “She does not want a relationship with me...She has flat-out said she does not want a relationship.” While his grandmother tried to comfort her grandson by assuring him, “She does, but she wants you to be in a better place. That's what she's saying.” Chase fired back how that would be impossible since she “doesn't even know me.” Todd called the siblings' feud "an uncomfortable situation, but it's not one that I'm feeding into." "They're both my children, and I love them equal," he added about not taking sides.

Freedom for the Chrisleys

Source: MEGA Chase Chrisley claimed he doesn't get to see his parents very often due to his feud with sister Savannah.

On the upside, Chase revealed he sees his parents “more than when they were locked up.” Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, began their respective federal prison sentences in January 2023 after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. The family patriarch received 12 years behind bars while his wife was sentenced to seven years in prison. Trump personally called Chase and Savannah in May to tell them he was pardoning their parents, calling their sentences "a terrible thing" and that they would be "free and clean" by the following day. The Commander-in-Chief said he didn't "know them" but to "give them my regards" as they had received "harsh treatment." Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back," Grayson, who was on the call with Savannah, told Trump while thanking him through tears.

Arrest and Rehab

Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/MEGA Chrisley 's mugshot following his January arrest.