EXCLUSIVE: Young Robert Redford's Darkest Secrets Revealed — Including How He Drowned Himself in Booze as Struggling Art Student to Numb Feelings of Failure

Redford, the Oscar -winning actor and director whose career spanned more than six decades with films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, left the United States in 1956 after barely scraping through his first year of college.

Robert Redford was one of Hollywood's brightest stars for decades before his death at 89 – but RadarOnline.com can reveal behind the golden boy image was a troubled youth who numbed himself with drink while trying to survive as a penniless art student in Europe.

Redford struggled to find his place, as he moved about.

He arrived in Paris to study painting, convinced that art was his one true calling, but soon found himself broke, lonely, and spiraling into self-doubt.

Author Minty Clinch, who chronicled Redford's early life, said: "He tried to live as a painter, but his days in Paris were as much about playing at being European as they were about art. He wore a stolen beret, sketched tourists in Montmartre, and looked, by his own admission, generally like a fool."

According to Clinch, Redford became a kind of soldier of fortune, drifting between bars and surviving on charm. He haunted Harry's Bar, a watering hole popular with Americans.

"If you hung around long enough, someone would buy you a meal," he said.