Trump Immediately Breaks Protocol After Landing in UK... as Prez and First Lady Melania 'Disrespect' the Royal Family in Latest Fumble

The president and his wife, Melania, were welcomed to the U.K. by Kate Middleton and Prince William after their helicopter, Marine One, landed on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.

The first couple then walked with the Prince and Princess of Wales to be officially welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla, but instead of a traditional bow or curtsey, the Americans simply offered their hands for a shake.

Moments later, Trump could be seen walking briskly ahead of the elderly King, which others online found to be a sign of disrespect.

Narinder Kaur, a former Big Brother U.K. star, slammed on X: "Oh god.. he's walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn't even exist or matter!"