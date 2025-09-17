Trump Immediately Breaks Protocol After Landing in UK... as Prez and First Lady Melania 'Disrespect' the Royal Family in Latest Fumble
Sept. 17 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
It didn't take long for President Trump's official state visit to England to stir up controversy, RadarOnline.com can report.
Social media has been torn after the visiting president seemed to "break royal protocol" just moments after landing in the British kingdom.
The president and his wife, Melania, were welcomed to the U.K. by Kate Middleton and Prince William after their helicopter, Marine One, landed on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.
The first couple then walked with the Prince and Princess of Wales to be officially welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla, but instead of a traditional bow or curtsey, the Americans simply offered their hands for a shake.
Moments later, Trump could be seen walking briskly ahead of the elderly King, which others online found to be a sign of disrespect.
Narinder Kaur, a former Big Brother U.K. star, slammed on X: "Oh god.. he's walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn't even exist or matter!"
Difference of Opinions
Others voiced their displeasure as well, with one person tweeting: "Trump did not bow to King Charles. Protocol shattered. The answer is written in plain sight: who walks ahead, inspects the guard, and takes the place of honour? That is the King."
Another added: "Embarrassing! He never learns! Donald Trump ignored Royal etiquette and protocol by walking in front of the Queen. Trump is uncouth. No class!"
However, others questioned the royal expectations of a U.S. leader.
One tweet insisted: "My president better not bow to anyone. He’s the most powerful person on the planet, representing the most powerful land in Earth's history. Charles should have kneeled before Trump."
A second reasoned: "Trump, as a head of state on a formal visit, should not bow. He is equal to the King, so I think he is exempt for that reason on its own. But perhaps also as a US citizen, King Charles is not his king."
Royal Explanation
According to the official royal website, there are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For men, this is a neck bow, while women do a small curtsy.
Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.
The suggested rules detail: "On presentation to The Queen, the correct formal address is 'Your Majesty' and subsequently 'Ma'am,' pronounced with a short 'a,' as in 'jam.'
"For male members of the Royal Family, the same rules apply, with the title used in the first instance being 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Sir.'
"For other female members of the Royal Family, the first address is conventionally 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Ma'am.'"
Age Inappropriate
At least Trump's meeting went better than when then-President George W. Bush welcomed Queen Elizabeth to Washington D.C. in 2007 and suggested she was over 200 years old.
During his televised speech welcoming Elizabeth to D.C., Bush said: "The American people are proud to welcome Your Majesty back to the United States, a nation you've come to know very well.
"After all, you've dined with ten U.S. presidents. You helped our nation celebrate its bicentennial in 17 - in 1976."
A mortified Bush may have wished then-81-year-old Elizabeth hadn't caught his slip-up, but the monarch heard him loud and clear.
An eyewitness recalled the glare she shot in the president's direction, noting: "She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child."