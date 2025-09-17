EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Secrets Robert Redford Took to the Grave — and Why He Chose to Hide His Pain From the World

Redford acknowledged, "There were a lot of good reasons" for the marriage, but he claimed they ultimately tied the knot "to save my life."

The couple's newlywed bliss was interrupted by tragedy when they suffered the devastating loss of their firstborn son, Scott, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) two and a half months after he was born in November 1959.

In a rare moment in which he discussed his late son, Redford opened up on experiencing such a "traumatic" loss so young.

He said: "I was only 21. My wife was 20. We were just starting our lives. I was just starting my career in New York. Of course, it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know.

"We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."