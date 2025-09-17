EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Robert Redford’s Tragic Last Wish — Demands Private Funeral and Shuns Hollywood Goodbyes
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Robert Redford may have been one of Hollywood's most glamorous stars, but RadarOnline.com has learned the beloved actor is not interested in any pomp or circumstance for his final goodbye.
The Oscar-winner, who died Tuesday at age 89 in Utah, left specific instructions for a simple, family-only funeral.
Redford died in his sleep on Tuesday morning at his cabin in the mountains of Sundance, Utah — "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," according to his agent Cindi Berger.
And now Radar can reveal that will be his final resting place.
"It’s exactly who Bob was,” a longtime friend told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He hated the noise of celebrity. Sundance was his sanctuary, and that’s where he wanted his story to end."
Private Funeral
The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star's personal spokesperson confirmed the quiet plans: "No red carpets. No cameras. No Hollywood circus. The family requests privacy."
According to Shuter, Redford's wife, Sibylle, daughters Shauna and Amy, and seven grandchildren will gather in the Utah mountains for a low-key service to bid farewell to the beloved father and grandfather.
One insider stressed: "There won’t be a parade of A-listers. That was his nightmare. He wanted peace, not pomp."
Sundance Serenity
While one of Tinseltown's most sought-after stars, Redford famously shunned the spotlight lifestyle, and instead bought land in a ski area in Utah called Timp Haven.
He renamed the place Sundance, after his film character, and went on to create the Sundance Film Festival, celebrating independent films.
Redford would also go on to establish the Sundance Institute, Sundance Cinemas, Sundance Catalog, and the Sundance Channel.
He once explained that he decided to seek solace in solitude: "That's why I bought the land in Utah. It was a retreat where I would go away so I could have time with nature and raise my family and not ever get tied into that. But it hasn’t been easy."
Saying Goodbye
Speaking in 2016 about being a Hollywood sex symbol in the Sixties and Seventies, he said: "How could you not like it? I liked it a lot.
"I wasn't expecting it and it just happened around a couple of films. At first I was very flattered, I thought: 'Gee, this really feels good.' Then I got nervous about what it would do to my life if I really went into it."
In 2018, Redford announced he would retire from acting following the release of his final film The Old Man and The Gun.
He said at the time: "Never say never but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting. I'll move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21.
"I thought, well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?”