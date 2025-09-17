EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Robert Redford’s Tragic Last Wish — Demands Private Funeral and Shuns Hollywood Goodbyes

Speaking in 2016 about being a Hollywood sex symbol in the Sixties and Seventies, he said: "How could you not like it? I liked it a lot.

"I wasn't expecting it and it just happened around a couple of films. At first I was very flattered, I thought: 'Gee, this really feels good.' Then I got nervous about what it would do to my life if I really went into it."

In 2018, Redford announced he would retire from acting following the release of his final film The Old Man and The Gun.

He said at the time: "Never say never but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting. I'll move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21.

"I thought, well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?”