Flashback: Donald Trump's U.K. Visit Resurfaces Embarrassing Moment When Prez 'Roasted' Late Queen
Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have touched down in London to meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla – and already the state visit has stirred controversy and unearthed embarrassing moments from past meetings between the two countries.
One such moment took place during the late Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to Washington D.C. in 2007, when then-President George W. Bush slipped up and accidentally suggested she was over 200 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President George W. Bush Hosts Queen Elizabeth II At State Dinner
While the late monarch's trip across the pond in 2007 was not her first, Bush's gaffe about her old age delivered in his signature Texas drawl made the visit a memorable one.
During his televised speech welcoming Elizabeth to D.C., Bush said: "The American people are proud to welcome Your Majesty back to the United States, a nation you've come to know very well.
"After all, you've dined with ten U.S. presidents. You helped our nation celebrate its bicentennial in 17 - in 1976."
Despite Bush immediately hearing his error and correcting the date, the damage was done – and the room burst out in laughter.
A mortified Bush may have wished then-81-year-old Elizabeth hadn't caught his slip-up, but the monarch heard him loud and clear.
An eyewitness recalled the glare she shot in the president's direction, noting: "She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child."
Luckily for Bush, the late queen was known to be witty and have a surprisingly dark sense of humor, which she put on display at a formal dinner days later.
The Queen Gets the Last Laugh
While speaking in front of the crowd at her comeback dinner hosted at the British ambassador's residence, the monarch stunned guests when she called out the president and poked fun at his gaffe in her toast.
She told the crowd: "Mr. President, I wondered whether I should start this toast saying, 'When I was here in 1776,' but I don't think I will."
Elizabeth's sarcastic callback earned a laugh from the president, who tipped his cowboy hat to her clever joke and responded, "Your Majesty, I can't top that one."
Protestors Arrested Ahead of Trump's Visit
On Wednesday, September 17, Trump's second state visit began with the unusual move of allowing Marine One to land inside the Walled Garden of Windsor Castle, where protestors had projected massive images of the president and late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein hours earlier.
Local police reportedly confirmed four protesters were arrested the day before on suspicion of malicious communications after the photos of Trump and Epstein, who also had a close friendship with the disgraced Prince Andrew, were beamed on the castle walls.
Authorities deployed around 1,600 officers ahead of Trump's visit as widespread protests were expected across the city.