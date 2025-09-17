Flashback: Donald Trump's U.K. Visit Resurfaces Embarrassing Moment When Prez 'Roasted' Late Queen

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have touched down in London to meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla – and already the state visit has stirred controversy and unearthed embarrassing moments from past meetings between the two countries.

One such moment took place during the late Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to Washington D.C. in 2007, when then-President George W. Bush slipped up and accidentally suggested she was over 200 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.