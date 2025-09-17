Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > crime

Pit Bull Shot Dead While Mauling Man After Convicted Criminal Owner Allegedly Ordered Dog to Attack Neighbor: Court Documents

Photo of Sheila Marie Hunter, pit bull
Source: RALEIGH POLICE DEPARTMENT; Fabe Collage/UNSPLASH

Sheila Marie Hunter is now facing time behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A woman's dog was shot dead after she allegedly directed her pit bull to attack her neighbor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sheila Marie Hunter, of North Carolina, is being accused of using her dog during a dispute with her neighbor at their Raleigh apartment complex.

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of The Alleged Crime

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of pitbull
Source: Anival Torres-UNSPLASH

A woman has been accused of ordering her pit bull to attack her neighbor.

According to court documents, the victim, Eli Santos Blanco, suffered severe puncture wounds and may have ended up with far more brutal injuries if not for a bystander who shot the dog dead.

Following the incident, Hunter was charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, cruelty to animals, and intoxicated and disruptive behavior

The cruelty charge is for allegedly ignoring the dog and offering no aid or assistance after it had been shot in the abdomen.

Article continues below advertisement

The Victim Speaks Out

Hunter was slapped with a disruptive behavior charge after Raleigh Police Department officers allegedly witnessed the woman "curse, shout at, [and] rudely insult others by ... pointing at the subject and cursing at him, calling him mother f----- several times during an investigation."

Following the attack, Blanco, who ended up with bandaged arms, claimed he and Hunter had been at each other's throats for months.

"It’s a hard pain to explain," he said in an interview with WNCN. "At first, it was just okay, then she was ripping my tendons, muscles apart. I looked at that dog, and I saw the grip she had. I just started punching the dog, poking out anything to make it get off."

Hunter made her first court appearance on Monday, September 15, as a judge set her bail at $30,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sheila Marie Hunter
Source: RALEIGH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sheila Marie Hunter's dog left the victim was brutal injuries.

Hunter is now ordered to have no contact with Blanco and cannot own any animals, according to a copy of her court order. She has not entered a plea and is scheduled to return to court on October 6.

During her court appearance, prosecutors claimed Hunter "seemed intoxicated. She had an erratic behavior, heavy sweating. She was all over the place. She kept yelling profanities."

They added: "The defendant then failed to get any help for the pain and suffering," they continued. "The dog was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen area. The victim also suffered from several puncture wounds on both of his arms.”

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of matt gutman

Fury as 'ABC News' Reporter Matt Gutman Calls Texts From Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson to Transgender Lover 'Very Touching'

picture of Prince Andrew and Prince William

Duke of York 'Rejected' by Prince William in Latest Comeback as Expert Claims his Bid to Engage with Nephew Fell Flat at Royal Funeral

A Man's Best Friend?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Despite being injured by the dog, Blanco made it clear he is not upset and wishes the animal were still alive, as he had playfully interacted with her just a day before the incident.

"I was attacked by a trained dog that was told to do so," he said. "It was a good dog, it was a super cool dog."

Hunter is no stranger to having run-ins with authorities, as she previously served more than 10 years behind bars and was convicted on charges including larceny, robbery, and assaulting a government official with a deadly weapon, according to her record.

In 2022, prosecutors labeled her a "habitual felon" in a case that sent her to prison for more than 12 years.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.