Major Health Concerns for 'Deteriorating' Donald Trump as Top Expert Suggests He Could Have Suffered 'Mini Strokes'

He continued: "There's speculation that the medication list, the bruising looking like IV insertion, and the general change in appearance suggest President Trump has been suffering from 'mini strokes' or TIAs, but there is no solid evidence to confirm this."

Despite the concern, Dr. Nye added: "So there may be something, but there's nothing immediately out of the ordinary for a man of his age."

Earlier this month, a photograph taken by Andres Kudacki of Trump with a strange blue tablet in his teeth at the U.S. Open spread like wildfire.

According to Kudacki, "I don’t know what it was specifically. I said it was a 'tablet' as that works for both, a mint or a tablet." He added Trump "was very discreet. I was waiting for some reaction from him; he's a big personality."