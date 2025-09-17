Major Health Concerns for 'Deteriorating' Donald Trump as Top Expert Suggests He Could Have Suffered 'Mini Strokes'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is under the spotlight yet again, as the president's visit to the UK has all eyes on his current condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old, who is believed to have covered up his bruised hand with makeup, was previously spotted taking a mysterious blue tablet and has also been accused of dealing with dementia.
What's Wrong With Trump?
Many theories have been launched, with some focused on his bruises. One person on social media suggested: "Considering the number of Diet Cokes he allegedly drinks, he is consistently dehydrated, and most likely getting fluids, maybe even daily, which eventually will lead to bruising..."
Others have speculated the bruises may be a sign of heart failure; however, Dr Gareth Nye told Daily Star everyone should be concerned for the controversial politician's health.
"Trump is on medication for blood pressure and cholesterol, and the White House has stated chronic venous insufficiency, which all suggest issues within the cardiovascular system," Dr. Nye explained. "High blood pressure can cause lower limb swelling."
Should The Public Be Concerned?
He continued: "There's speculation that the medication list, the bruising looking like IV insertion, and the general change in appearance suggest President Trump has been suffering from 'mini strokes' or TIAs, but there is no solid evidence to confirm this."
Despite the concern, Dr. Nye added: "So there may be something, but there's nothing immediately out of the ordinary for a man of his age."
Earlier this month, a photograph taken by Andres Kudacki of Trump with a strange blue tablet in his teeth at the U.S. Open spread like wildfire.
According to Kudacki, "I don’t know what it was specifically. I said it was a 'tablet' as that works for both, a mint or a tablet." He added Trump "was very discreet. I was waiting for some reaction from him; he's a big personality."
What Did Trump Take At The US Open?
Social media users were quick to go off with their theories, as one person claimed, "Not a doctor, but looks like Lexapro. It's an antidepressant some use to treat Alzheimer's agitation and experimentally for slowing cognitive decline."
Another said: "Looks like a 10 mg Valium to me, but what do I know?" and one suggested, "Looks like Adderall."
A user suggested it could have been the medication Hygroton, used for high blood pressure and edema. Edema is swelling that is caused by having fluid trapped in the body’s tissues, and it is commonly present in the legs and feet. And Trump reportedly hates standing these days.
Trump has also been rumored to be suffering from dementia, and critics appeared to obtain more "proof" to back up that claim.
Trump V. Dementia
On September 4, during a tech meeting at the White House, Trump begged his wife, Melania, for help while fielding questions from reporters.
One journalist asked into a microphone, "Do you plan to speak with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the near future?"
A confused Trump turned to the First Lady and asked, "What did... what?" She then leaned in and whispered, "If you will speak with President Putin in the near future."
He finally responded: "I will be, yeah, I will be... very good dialogue."
Rumors of Trump's apparent mental decline have been talked about for months, and seemed to be even more visible during his previous trip to Scotland, where he rambled about several topics, including windmills.
Trump has also been accused of having a terrible memory.