Jewel, 51, Stuns as She Shows Off Muscular Legs in Black Swimsuit With Bathroom Selfie

The Who Will Save Your Soul songstress also included a photo wearing a blue bikini as she stood on a dock next to a crystal clear lake. While her abs were impressively flat, the photo of her legs was what had fans buzzing and wanting to know her exercise secrets, to which Jewel happily obliged.

"Omg! Look at your legs! What are you doing? I want legs like that!" one follower asked.

Jewel replied: "Mix of an old 1980s Calenetics workout (anyone else have the VHS tape as a kid?!), hot yoga, hiking, and lifting."

Callan Pinckney founded Callanetics in the early 1980s, and the exercises use small and delicate movements to focus on lifting and toning the muscles.

"LOVE Calenetics! Best thing ever for strengthening and definition," one person raved in response, to which Jewel wrote back, "So glad someone knows about it."