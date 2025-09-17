Jewel, 51, Stuns as She Shows Off Muscular Legs in Black Swimsuit With Bathroom Selfie
Sept. 17 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Jewel has proven she never misses leg day when it comes to her workouts, as she shared a selfie showing off her impressively muscular thighs and calves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, 51, proudly posed for the photo wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with high-cut hips, making her ripped legs appear incredibly long and fit, as fans went wild over her body.
Ripped Jewel Revealed
Jewel's stunning legs weren't solely the result of vanity. The Alaska Native revealed that she started lifting weights more since turning 50, and that form of exercise is essential in helping to fight against osteoporosis.
The photo appeared as part of an Instagram carousel showing her "summer recap," which included "more travel, more lifting (because 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up), more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure, more joy."
Jewel included snapshots from her travels to Greece, Turkey, and South Africa, with plenty of photos alongside her travel companion and only child, son Kase Murray, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ty Murray.
Bikini Babe
The Who Will Save Your Soul songstress also included a photo wearing a blue bikini as she stood on a dock next to a crystal clear lake. While her abs were impressively flat, the photo of her legs was what had fans buzzing and wanting to know her exercise secrets, to which Jewel happily obliged.
"Omg! Look at your legs! What are you doing? I want legs like that!" one follower asked.
Jewel replied: "Mix of an old 1980s Calenetics workout (anyone else have the VHS tape as a kid?!), hot yoga, hiking, and lifting."
Callan Pinckney founded Callanetics in the early 1980s, and the exercises use small and delicate movements to focus on lifting and toning the muscles.
"LOVE Calenetics! Best thing ever for strengthening and definition," one person raved in response, to which Jewel wrote back, "So glad someone knows about it."
Great Skin Secrets
Jewel has shared her passion for hiking in videos on her Instagram page, including high-altitude treks in Colorado.
However, it wasn't just her figure that had fans going wild. They also wanted to know how she managed to look so youthful in her early 50s, with nary a wrinkle on her beautiful face.
"Yes, amazing strong body! But also skincare secrets? Wow!" one user wondered.
Jewel answered with surprising honesty, sharing what she does to keep her skin so dewy while also confessing that she has a secret weapon from her genetic pool.
"Devoted to sunscreen my whole life – water, good fats in my diet, and face oil … I think honestly it’s good genetics as both my grandmothers had gorgeous skin," the You Were Meant For Me singer responded.
'She Doesn't Chase'
Jewel's incredible snapshots showed Kevin Costner what he was missing after the Yellowstone star decided to stick to his bachelor ways following their reported romance.
"She's heartbroken," a well-placed source claimed in June. "She thought it was something real – he thought it was something vague."
A separate insider claimed the performer was easily able to let go of the actor after he was unwilling to settle down.
"She doesn't chase. Especially not cowboys with commitment issues," the insider dished.