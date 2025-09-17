Fury as 'ABC News' Reporter Matt Gutman Calls Texts From Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson to Transgender Lover 'Very Touching'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Fury as ABC News Reporter Matt Gutman called texts from Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson to transgender lover "very touching."
During a press conference, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray read text messages between Robinson, 22, and his alleged transgender romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, 22, offering a look inside about the "plot" to kill Kirk while he was speaking at his event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gutman's Comments About The Texts
In the texts, Robinson explained the shooting as retaliation against Kirk's "hatred," revealed details about the gun allegedly used, worried about leaving fingerprints and begged his alleged lover to delete the messages.
While reporting on the recent development, Gutman said: "We have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages about the alleged murder weapon, where it was hidden, how it was placed, what was on it.
"But also, it was very touching in a way that I think many of us didn't expect.
"A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him, 'my love' and 'I want to protect you my love.'
"So it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case.
'And then on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner."
The Intense Backlash
Gutman's comments regarding the alleged texts were quickly blasted on social media.
One user wrote: "He is a despicable reporter."
Another added, which many other users also agreed with: "I have no words."
A third wrote: "Godless view of humanity using God’s nature as the filter. It’s wickedness."
Another user asked: "I wonder what he had to say about Erika Kirk's address on Friday? Did he find the anguish of a WIDOW touching?"
Many social media users are demanding the network fire Gutman "immeditately" following the "disturbing, creepy and twisted" explination of the text messages sent by an alleged murderer.
One user wrote how people on the left have allegedly "have lost their minds."
Another echoed the same statement and said: "These people are farther gone than I ever thought."
Gutman's Statement
Following calls for ABC to fire the reporter for his words, Gutman released a statement on his social media accounts.
He wrote: "Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference.
"I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear. But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired."