Fury as 'ABC News' Reporter Matt Gutman Calls Texts From Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson to Transgender Lover 'Very Touching'

In the texts, Robinson explained the shooting as retaliation against Kirk's "hatred," revealed details about the gun allegedly used, worried about leaving fingerprints and begged his alleged lover to delete the messages.

While reporting on the recent development, Gutman said: "We have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages about the alleged murder weapon, where it was hidden, how it was placed, what was on it.

"But also, it was very touching in a way that I think many of us didn't expect.

"A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him, 'my love' and 'I want to protect you my love.'

"So it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case.

'And then on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner."