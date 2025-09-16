Who Will Be Outed Next? Online List of People 'Who’ve Said Vile Things' About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Created — With Teachers and Professors Dominating the Ledger
Sept. 16 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
The number of people who have posted vile and hateful posts about Charlie Kirk following his horrific assassination keeps growing by the day, with a shocking amount of individuals who work in education and health care leading the way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some workers have been fired, while others have been suspended and placed on leave. But it hasn't stopped multiple left-wing haters from continuing to share deranged comments and videos while putting their jobs at risk, as a list is being compiled of the offenders
List of Shame
Several right-leaning accounts on X have been keeping track of users cheering Kirk's death by reposting the content and tagging their employers.
One intrepid X user named @lisakippy even started gathering up all the names and professions in one large list.
"I've only just begun creating a spreadsheet of people who've said vile things about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. So far, teachers and professors are by far the most represented," she wrote in the caption.
As of September 13, three days after Kirk was assassinated while speaking with students at Utah Valley University, the user had tallied 66 sick individuals on her list. She also included their state, profession, and employer.
Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, appeared in court on Tuesday, September 16, on charges including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Not So Friendly Skies
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy got involved in the matter after several American Airlines pilots allegedly shared twisted social media posts about Kirk's death.
"American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir. This behavior is disgusting, and they should be fired," Duffy, 53, shared in a September 13 post on X.
He added: "Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior. We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!"
After a Delta Airlines pilot was busted, the carrier wrote on X: "Hate has no place at Delta Air Lines. We expect our employees' behavior to align with our corporate values, which is why we are actively investigating this situation."
Assistant Dean Fired Over Comments
An Assistant Dean of Students at Middle Tennessee State University was fired after allegedly posting: "Looks like ol' Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy."
The school's president quickly responded to the "inappropriate and callous comments" by firing her "effective immediately."
"The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff, and the community at large," Sidney A. McPhee added in a statement.
The University of Tennessee at Knoxville also fired a professor over hateful comments, as well as an employee, and two faculty members whom Clemson University terminated.
Shining a Light
Some Kirk supporters have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to shaming those who have spewed hate towards the husband and father of two following his murder.
A man printed out Oklahoma City veterinarian Christopher Rispoli's Facebook post and displayed it on a banner outside his animal clinic.
It read, "Charlie Kirk, right-wing stupid f--- MAGA activist shot unalived on Utah campus. He is only the first! Could we actually be getting smart and culling the sick ones!!! Oh gosh, I want the offer his family my ‘thought and prayers’!!" along with middle finger emojis.
"It struck me that it was a terrible comment to make at a terrible time,” Devin Shipman said. “I saved it at the time, and I didn’t really plan on making a poster of it at the time. But I continued to stew on it. I saw that it was deleted, and I didn’t want him to be able to hide from his words."
He added: "I knew somebody needed to do something about it, and I figured, why not me and why not now? We need to shine a light on things people don’t want seen and that they want to hide."
The Oklahoma Veterinary Board announced they are reviewing the matter, stating: "We want to be clear: calls for violence, threats, or celebrating harm against others have no place in civil discourse and may violate state and federal law."