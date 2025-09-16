Who Will Be Outed Next? Online List of People 'Who’ve Said Vile Things' About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Created — With Teachers and Professors Dominating the Ledger

Some Kirk supporters have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to shaming those who have spewed hate towards the husband and father of two following his murder.

A man printed out Oklahoma City veterinarian Christopher Rispoli's Facebook post and displayed it on a banner outside his animal clinic.

It read, "Charlie Kirk, right-wing stupid f--- MAGA activist shot unalived on Utah campus. He is only the first! Could we actually be getting smart and culling the sick ones!!! Oh gosh, I want the offer his family my ‘thought and prayers’!!" along with middle finger emojis.

"It struck me that it was a terrible comment to make at a terrible time,” Devin Shipman said. “I saved it at the time, and I didn’t really plan on making a poster of it at the time. But I continued to stew on it. I saw that it was deleted, and I didn’t want him to be able to hide from his words."

He added: "I knew somebody needed to do something about it, and I figured, why not me and why not now? We need to shine a light on things people don’t want seen and that they want to hide."

The Oklahoma Veterinary Board announced they are reviewing the matter, stating: "We want to be clear: calls for violence, threats, or celebrating harm against others have no place in civil discourse and may violate state and federal law."