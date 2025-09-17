Duke of York 'Rejected' by Prince William in Latest Comeback as Expert Claims his Bid to Engage with Nephew Fell Flat at Royal Funeral

The pair was attending the private memorial for the Duchess of Kent, a rare outing for disgraced royal Andrew.

Speaking about the exchange, James said: "The Duke of York tries to engage his nephew in a good-humoured chat and all William's non-verbal responses suggest awkwardness and a subliminal desire to reject the overtures, making this look like a very frosty transaction.

"Andrew turns his head fully towards William to not only get his attention but seeming to want to coax a mirrored response that shows he has his attention, too.

"When he turns his face to the front he is wearing a smug-looking smile and he even turns back as though trying to gain a mirrored response from William."