SEE THE PHOTOS: Denise Richards Accused of Smashing Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers' iPhone Into Smithereens

Denise Richards ' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, claims he has been the one abused in their relationship , RadarOnline.com can report, and he has the photos to prove it.

He also accused his ex of keeping him from earning money, explaining, "She should support me. I believe that this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support."

In contrast, he continued, "she has been calling me and messaging me frequently." Phypers included a photo of a smashed cell phone that he said was destroyed by Richards.

Earlier this week, Phypers fired back in court documents, responding: "There is no need for such orders, as I have not abused her and will not abuse her."

Phypers went on to accuse Richards of intruding on the lives of his father and other family members and friends, so much so that, according to the actor, "it should be considered harassment, demonstrating that she is not afraid of me and that she is the aggressive one."

He also attached an alleged text Richards sent him on August 18, asking why she was "doing this" to him.

"When this is all over. Ask yourself, why are you doing this? And to me? I’ve been so good to you, your family & your business. The threats, the stories in the press, the betrayal," he said.

"Money for your family to stay? I wish you would’ve been honest when they got here. When all of this is over and we have all moved on to new loves & others on to new clients & new cases this is what you will remember. Why did this have to go down this way…."