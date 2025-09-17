EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Reasons Princess Diana Went to Her Grave Ashamed About Her 'Horrific' Appearance at Prince William's Christening

Speaking to biographer Andrew Morton for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, the Princess of Wales recalled how little input she had in the planning.

"Nobody asked me when it was suitable for William," she said. "11am couldn't have been worse. Endless pictures of the Queen, Queen Mother, Charles, and William. I was excluded totally that day.

"I felt desperate because I had literally just given birth. William was only six weeks old, and it was all decided around me. Hence the ghastly pictures."

The christening, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, took place in the palace's Music Room – a location traditionally used since Queen Victoria's time.

William wore the royal family's antique christening robe, while the date also coincided with the Queen Mother's 82nd birthday, ensuring the focus was not solely on Diana.