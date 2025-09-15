Prince Harry 'Humiliates King Charles Again' — as Duke Goes Off About 'Truth' and 'Accountability' in Startling First Interview After Reuniting With Dad

Harry's recent trip to the UK led to plenty of stories being published about the embattled royal, but he made sure to push back against those stories in his new interview.

"I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about," he said. "I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."

Harry added: "It is only in certain elements of the press where you see this talk about me being down or saying I am not smiling. This comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong.

"I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I’m not. I am very happy with who I am, and I like the life that I live."