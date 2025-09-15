Prince Harry 'Humiliates King Charles Again' — as Duke Goes Off About 'Truth' and 'Accountability' in Startling First Interview After Reuniting With Dad
Prince Harry is once again risking the royal family will boot him permanently, as he revealed he does not regret how he has gone about things in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex recently reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months.
Harry Has No Regrets About Information Spilled
In an interview with The Guardian, the 40-year-old made it clear that despite the backlash he's received, he wouldn't change how he's revealed information about his family.
"My conscience is clear," he said.
Harry moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. They then appeared on a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the former Suits star claimed there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.
And in Harry's memoir, Spare, he alleged a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, during an argument about Markle. He also wrote Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."
'I'm Very Happy With Who I Am!'
Harry's recent trip to the UK led to plenty of stories being published about the embattled royal, but he made sure to push back against those stories in his new interview.
"I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about," he said. "I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."
Harry added: "It is only in certain elements of the press where you see this talk about me being down or saying I am not smiling. This comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong.
"I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I’m not. I am very happy with who I am, and I like the life that I live."
Meghan Markle's Advice To Harry
While some claim Harry looks peeved while out in public, he admitted he's been hit hard the last couple of years.
“I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years," he continued. "There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt."
But despite the noise, Harry confirmed "the focus really has to be on my dad." The king is currently fighting cancer, with his future unknown.
During the interview, Harry noted his controversial wife offered him some advice, telling him the truth "is the most efficient way to live."
Harry V. Prince William?
"She said 'just stick to the truth.' It is the thing I always fall back on. Always," Harry said. "And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort."
Harry also does not have a problem with his memoir, even though it pulled back the curtain on the royal family.
He explained: "I know that [speaking out] annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected.
"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."
"You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth," he added.
Harry, who is now back in California, flew to the UK to visit several charities and was able to find some time to have tea with his ill father.
Despite him speaking to his dad on his trip, it is believed Harry did not meet with his older brother, as William wants nothing to do with him, according to insiders.
"William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence, he would throw you out of the room," a source claimed. "He's doubling down."