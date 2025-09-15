EXCLUSIVE: Charles v William! The One Huge Sign King is Embroiled in 'Power-Struggle' War With Son Prince William
King Charles has sent what observers describe as a "warning shot" to Prince William by deliberately excluding his eldest son from secret talks involving Prince Harry – exposing a simmering power struggle within the monarch and his heir.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, cancer-battling Charles, 76, has held private discussions through his representatives with Harry, 40, amid hopes of easing tensions with the Sussexes and possibly bringing his younger son back into the folds of The Firm.
Charles Snubs William To Assert Authority As King
But insiders have noted the glaring absence of William or any of his advisers – a move sources tell us underscores Charles' determination to "assert his authority as king, even as he prepares to hand the throne to William."
One source said: "Charles wanted to make it absolutely clear that he is still in charge.
"Leaving William out of the talks wasn't an oversight – it was deliberate.
"Even though he knows one day the crown will pass to his son, Charles is showing that the monarchy is his to run for as long as he reigns."
Royal commentator Ian Pelham-Turner has backed up our insider's take.
He said: "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited.
"I feel that this was a warning shot across William's bows that Charles is king – not him.
"It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William."
Charles Wants 'Peace' in Twilight Years
Pelham-Turner started his career as a royal photographer and has covered the family for decades.
He said Charles' decision to exclude William and his representatives from the Harry "peace talks" was particularly pointed given longstanding reports of tension between father and son.
The hush-hush meeting, described by palace insiders as informal, is said to have focused on Charles' desire for a truce with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44.
Insiders told us it reflects the king's personal wish to know his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, who are being raised in California and wants "peace" in the twilight of his life.
William 'Will Never Trust' Harry After 'Spare' Revelations
The development comes after years of acrimony between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, inflamed by Harry's memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix series.
While Charles is seen as open to reconciliation, William, 43, is thought to remain far more wary about letting Harry back into the royals.
Sources say William will "never trust" Harry again after he published salacious claims about the royals in Spare.
But a royal insider said he won't be able to stop any reconciliation wanted by Charles.
One said: "The palace wants to control the narrative, and that means making sure William is not calling the shots.
"Charles is making it plain that his reign will not be dictated by his son's agenda."
Fans Hope For Thaw As King Seeks Peace With Son
Before the meeting between King Charles and Harry took place, speculation was brewing it could finally happen after 19 months.
Pelham-Turner said how a thaw may be on the horizon as Charles and Harry want peace.
He added: "Prince Harry doesn't want to betray his father. Yes, he betrayed all those secrets as he wanted to let things out in his Netflix documentary and his book, Spare.
"Charles is primarily a father than monarch. It causes Charles immense pain that there is this huge rift in his family.
"He has said he doesn't want them to make his last years a misery. Charles will want to explore a reconciliation if this is what this is, and he's perfectly right to do so."