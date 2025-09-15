EXCLUSIVE: Charles v William! The One Huge Sign King is Embroiled in 'Power-Struggle' War With Son Prince William

But insiders have noted the glaring absence of William or any of his advisers – a move sources tell us underscores Charles' determination to "assert his authority as king, even as he prepares to hand the throne to William."

One source said: "Charles wanted to make it absolutely clear that he is still in charge.

"Leaving William out of the talks wasn't an oversight – it was deliberate.

"Even though he knows one day the crown will pass to his son, Charles is showing that the monarchy is his to run for as long as he reigns."

Royal commentator Ian Pelham-Turner has backed up our insider's take.

He said: "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited.

"I feel that this was a warning shot across William's bows that Charles is king – not him.

"It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William."