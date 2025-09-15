Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charles v William! The One Huge Sign King is Embroiled in 'Power-Struggle' War With Son Prince William

Photo of King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Source: MEGA

A huge sign has revealed King Charles was locked in a power struggle war with his son Prince William.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles has sent what observers describe as a "warning shot" to Prince William by deliberately excluding his eldest son from secret talks involving Prince Harry – exposing a simmering power struggle within the monarch and his heir.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, cancer-battling Charles, 76, has held private discussions through his representatives with Harry, 40, amid hopes of easing tensions with the Sussexes and possibly bringing his younger son back into the folds of The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Snubs William To Assert Authority As King

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles excluded Prince William from secret talks with Harry.

But insiders have noted the glaring absence of William or any of his advisers – a move sources tell us underscores Charles' determination to "assert his authority as king, even as he prepares to hand the throne to William."

One source said: "Charles wanted to make it absolutely clear that he is still in charge.

"Leaving William out of the talks wasn't an oversight – it was deliberate.

"Even though he knows one day the crown will pass to his son, Charles is showing that the monarchy is his to run for as long as he reigns."

Royal commentator Ian Pelham-Turner has backed up our insider's take.

He said: "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited.

"I feel that this was a warning shot across William's bows that Charles is king – not him.

"It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Wants 'Peace' in Twilight Years

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The King sought reconciliation so he could bond with his grandchildren.

Pelham-Turner started his career as a royal photographer and has covered the family for decades.

He said Charles' decision to exclude William and his representatives from the Harry "peace talks" was particularly pointed given longstanding reports of tension between father and son.

The hush-hush meeting, described by palace insiders as informal, is said to have focused on Charles' desire for a truce with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44.

Insiders told us it reflects the king's personal wish to know his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, who are being raised in California and wants "peace" in the twilight of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

William 'Will Never Trust' Harry After 'Spare' Revelations

Photo of King Charles and 'Spare'
Source: MEGA

Sources said William will never trust Harry after 'Spare.'

The development comes after years of acrimony between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, inflamed by Harry's memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix series.

While Charles is seen as open to reconciliation, William, 43, is thought to remain far more wary about letting Harry back into the royals.

Sources say William will "never trust" Harry again after he published salacious claims about the royals in Spare.

But a royal insider said he won't be able to stop any reconciliation wanted by Charles.

One said: "The palace wants to control the narrative, and that means making sure William is not calling the shots.

"Charles is making it plain that his reign will not be dictated by his son's agenda."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photos of Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Has Targeted Scandal-Mired Brother Andrew's Children to Deal Disgraced Duke a 'Devastating' Blow

Photo of Peter Mandelson

EXCLUSIVE: Sacked U.S. Ambassador's Secret Emails to 'Best Pal' Jeffrey Epstein Revealed In Full — Urging Pedophile to Fight for Early Release After Child Prostitution Charges

Fans Hope For Thaw As King Seeks Peace With Son

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The King seeks reconciliation in his final years.

Before the meeting between King Charles and Harry took place, speculation was brewing it could finally happen after 19 months.

Pelham-Turner said how a thaw may be on the horizon as Charles and Harry want peace.

He added: "Prince Harry doesn't want to betray his father. Yes, he betrayed all those secrets as he wanted to let things out in his Netflix documentary and his book, Spare.

"Charles is primarily a father than monarch. It causes Charles immense pain that there is this huge rift in his family.

"He has said he doesn't want them to make his last years a misery. Charles will want to explore a reconciliation if this is what this is, and he's perfectly right to do so."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.